The Detroit Tigers sit atop the American League Central division, more than ten games better than their competition. Detroit saw three players selected as starters in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. With Tarik Skubal well on his way to back-to-back Cy Young Awards, AJ Hinch's Tigers are one of the biggest World Series favorites.

As the MLB trade deadline gets closer, teams like Detroit have are faced with big decisions. On one hand, Hinch and the front office could decide that the team is good enough to compete without making any changes on the trade market. On the other, the allure of adding a new star could prove too compelling to pass up. Making the right decision could make or break their team in the second half of the season and beyond.

Detroit does not have one of the deepest prospect pools in the league. However, they have some of the bigger prospects in baseball at the top of their farm system. Prospects are the gems of many trades sending stars across the league as teams build for the future. Having attractive young players is just as big an asset as an All-Star player.

In order to make the most of their excellent start to the season, the Tigers need to navigate the trade deadline well. If they can, they could cover up the few holes on their roster and give the Los Angeles Dodgers all they could handle in the postseason. However, making the wrong trade could be a major setback for Detroit.

Here are three players that Hinch and the Tigers need to hold on to at all costs.

Shortstop Kevin McGonigle

Kevin McGonigle is the top-ranked Tigers prospect by MLB.com. Luckily for Detroit, he fills the one possible weak spot in Hinch's lineup; shortstop. With Javier Baez having such success in the Tigers' outfield, he could give the front office enough confidence to move Wenceel Perek or Parker Meadow this offseason and have McGonigle step up in 2026.

Despite the excitement surrounding the 20-year-old, his MLB debut is scheduled to come in 2027. McGonigle is currently in A+ West Michigan after being promoted from Single-A Lakeland earlier this season. Since making the jump, the young shortstop's numbers have been great. Through 33 games, his slashing numbers are .379/.468/.674, excellent numbers in any league.

It would be a big deal if McGonigle made it to Double-A before the end of the season. Regardless of where he ends up at the end of the 2025 season, he is a valuable part of Detroit's future.

Outfielder Max Clark

Max Clark is one of the most popular prospects in all of baseball. The young outfielder made a name for himself at Vanderbilt and the Tigers picked him with the No. 3 pick in 2023. Since then, Clark has worked his way through the minor leagues, starting the 2025 season in A+ West Michigan. He sits just behind McGonigle in the Tigers' prospect rankings.

The 20-year-old lefty is not swinging as hot a bat as McGonigle this season, but his defense makes up for it. However, Clark's biggest asset to Detroit is his speed, both on the base paths and in the field. He could bring a new dimension to Hinch's scheme, which is one of the most conservative approaches in the league.

While McGonigle is a better prospect by the numbers, Clark has much more interest around the league. The front office could put their outfielder's name into trade talks in order to out-bid other teams. However, they should not be too careless when throwing his name around. Losing him could make their future far murkier.

Starting Pitcher Jaden Hamm

Jaden Hamm is the best Tigers pitcher still in the minor leagues. Detroit's farm system has produced a number of effective pitchers, including Skubal, Casey Mize, and Reese Olson. Hamm appears to be the next one in line for a call up to the major leagues among the team's pitchers. Luckily for him, his team is in no rush to get him to the to the major leagues.

Hamm currently plays in Double-A Lake Erie and has had average results so far this season. His 2-2 record is not too concerning, but his 4.26 ERA is something to watch. Hinch could call him up next season and have him play in a bulk-reliever role until he develops into a reliable starter. When he gets to the major leagues, Hamm will benefit from the mentorship of Detroit's veterans.

Hamm is arguably the Tigers' biggest trade chip, even though he is behind Clark and McGonigle in the prospect rankings. Teams around the league value young pitchers, even more so after the success of Paul Skenes and Jacob Misiorowski. Those stories could convince Detroit to hang on to Hamm until they see what he can do in the major leagues.