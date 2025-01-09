Reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal continues to reap the rewards of his stellar 2024 campaign. The Detroit Tigers and Skubal agreed to a one-year, $10.15 million contract on Thursday, avoiding arbitration.

“AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $10.15 million contract to avoid arbitration, sources tell ESPN. Skubal gets a big raise in his second time through the system. He'll get one more try before reaching free agency after 2026.” via Jeff Passan on X, formerly Twitter.

This agreement marks a significant raise for the 28-year-old left-hander, who earned $2.65 million in 2024. It also sets the stage for another year of arbitration before Skubal becomes a free agent following the 2026 season.

Skubal’s 2024 season was nothing short of dominant. He led the American League in wins (18), ERA (2.39), and strikeout rate (30.3%), among other key metrics. Across 192 innings, Skubal racked up 228 strikeouts against just 35 walks while allowing only 15 home runs. His performance earned him unanimous Cy Young honors and played a pivotal role in the Tigers’ surprising run to the postseason.

Tarik Skubal and the Tigers look to make another playoff run in 2025

In addition to his regular-season dominance, Skubal shined in his first playoff appearances. The ace delivered 13 scoreless innings across two starts against the Astros and Guardians, helping the Tigers secure an upset victory in the Wild Card round. Despite a late hiccup in the ALDS against Cleveland, Skubal's performance cemented his place as one of the premier pitchers in baseball.

Skubal’s remarkable season has made him a centerpiece for Detroit’s pitching staff in 2025. He will anchor a rotation that includes Reese Olson, free-agent signing Alex Cobb, and promising young arms like top prospect Jackson Jobe. Skubal’s continued dominance will be crucial as the Tigers aim to build on last season’s success and contend in the AL Central.

While Skubal’s new deal provides immediate financial rewards, the future of his relationship with Detroit remains a hot topic. Represented by Scott Boras, Skubal is expected to command a massive payday when he reaches free agency in 2027. Given Boras’ track record, early extensions are rare, making it uncertain whether the Tigers can retain their ace long-term.

Still, the Tigers have reason to celebrate locking in their Cy Young winner for 2025. Skubal’s deal represents excellent value for Detroit and reflects his emergence as one of the most valuable arms in baseball. As the Tigers continue to grow, Skubal’s success will remain a critical foundation for the team’s ambitions.