It took a three-run Kerry Carpenter home run for the Detroit Tigers to tie up their ALDS series against the Cleveland Guardians at a game apiece. But before Carpenter's magic, Tarik Skubal put up a dominating pitching performance.

Skubal threw seven innings of scoreless baseball, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out eight. He joined Justin Verlander as the only pitchers in Tigers history to have a playoff outing of seven+ innings with zero walks and no more than three hits, the team's PR X, formerly Twitter account posted.

The left-hander is in the postseason for the first time as a major leaguer. He's proven it's not going to take a learning curve for him to get up to speed. Against the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round, Skubal won the one game he started by throwing six innings of scoreless baseball, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out six.

While his performance was dominant, Tarik Skubal is simply putting some finishing touches on what has already been a historic season. He held an 18-4 record with a 2.39 ERA and a 228/35 K/BB ratio through his 31 regular season starts. Skubal won the Triple Crown, leading the American League in all three categories. His strikeouts and wins are both the highest in all of MLB.

Detroit always had high hopes for Skubal, but even they have to be blown away by his performance. He has progressively gotten better each season of his MLB career five-year MLB career, culminating in what has been a truly coming out party. His first All-Star nomination will be one of the many accolades coming his way.

Now, Tigers fans will patiently wait for the next time Skubal is on the mound. If recent history repeats itself, Skubal is sure to put on a show.