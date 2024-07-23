It is an AL Central showdown as Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians face off with the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Guardians prediction and pick.

Tigers-Guardians Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Xzavion Curry

Undecided (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA …

Last Start:

2024 Road Splits:

Xzavion Curry (0-2) with a 5.19 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP

Last Start: Curry has not made a start since May 27th. He went 3.1 innings in that one, giving up six hits, two walks a home run. He would also give up seven runs, with six earned in a loss to the Rockies. Since then, Curry has appeared in two games, pitching 4.2 innings and giving up two runs in relief.

2024 Home Splits: Curry has made one start at home this year. He gave up seven hits and two runs in 4.1 innings of work, taking a no-decision.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Guardians Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +120

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Guardians

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: BSDET/BSGL

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 16th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 24th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Riley Greene has led the way this year. He is hitting. 271 on the year with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs. He has also gotten on base at a 3.64 rate and scored 57 times this year. Matt Vierling is also having a solid year. He is hitting .251 on the year with a .288 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs and 41 RBIs this year while scoring 46 times. Colt Keith rounds out the best ats so far this year. He is hitting .251 on the season with a .308 on-base percentage. Keith has nine home runs and 37 RBIs while scoring 37 times on the year.

Since the All-Star break, Justyn-Henry Malloy has been driving in runs. Malloy has hit just .200 but is getting on base at a .500 rate. He has a home run and four RBIs while scoring once. Jake Rogers is also driving in runs. He is hitting .250 since the break with a home run and four RBIs. He also has scored a run. Wenceel Perez has been scoring the runs since the break. He is hitting just .200, but getting on base at a .333 rate. He has a home run, and two RBIs, and has scored three times since the break. The Tigers as a team are hitting just .218 since the All-Star break. They have four home runs and have scored 16 runs overall.

Current members of the Tigers have 26 career at-bats against Xzavion Curry. Andy Ibanezh has had some success. He is two for five with a double and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Riley Greene is also three for eight with an RBI, and Carson Kelly has driven two runs in his only at-bat against Curry.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians are tenth in the majors in runs scored while sitting 17th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way. He is hitting .271 this year with a .323 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs, 79 RBIs, and has scored 71 times. Further, Ramirez has stolen 18 bases this year. Josh Naylor is also driving in plenty of runs. He is hitting .239 on the year with 22 home runs and 71 RBIs. He is getting on base at a .320 rate and has scored 55 times. Steven Kwan is also having a solid year. He is hitting .346 this year, a .399 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 27 RBIs. Kwan has also scored 56 times this season.

Since the All-Star break, Brayan Rocchio has been hitting well. He is hitting .333 since the break with two RBIs. He does not have an extra-base hit or a run scored though. Jose Ramirez has also been hitting fairly well. He is hitting .273 since the break with two RBIs and a run scored. He also does not have an extra-base hit. The Guardians as a team have struggled since the break though. They have hit just .161 with a .204 on-base percentage. They do not have a home run and have just a double and a triple as extra-base hits. Further, they have scored just eight runs.

Final Tigers-Guardians Prediction & Pick

While the Guardians are the better team in this one, they have struggled to hit since the All-Star break. The Tigers are not hitting much better either. With Xzavion Curry on the mound, the Tigers could get a chance to get their offense right, but Curry has been solid in his last two outings. Further, the Guardians have one of the best bullpens in all of baseball. With both teams struggling at the dish, and a solid Guardians bullpen, the best play in this game is on the under.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Tigers-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Under 8.5 (-110)