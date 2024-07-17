Emmanuel Clase looks to add AL Relvier of the Year to his list of accolades as the second half of the MLB season begins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a 2024 AL Reliever of the Year prediction and pick.

The AL Reliever of the Year award was created in the 2014 season. Since then a closer has won the award each year, and only one player has won the award twice in the American League. That was Liam Hendricks in the 2020 season and 2021 season. Craig Kimbrel has won the award twice overall, but once in each league. Emmanuel Clase has a chance to become the second American League pitcher to win the award twice in the American LEague. He won the award in 2022 after having 42 saves and a 1.36 ERA.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2024 AL Reliever of the Year Odds

Emmanuel Clase: -600

Mason Miller: +500

Clay Holmes: +2900

Andres Munoz: +5000

Craig Kimbrel: +5000

Kenley Jansen: +5000

Griffin Jax: +14000

David Robertson: +20000

Jhoan Duran: +20000

Josh Hader: +20000

Favorites To Win 2024 AL Reliever of the Year

The Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is the odds-on favorite to win the award this year. He leads the American League in saves this year with 29 of them. Further, he currently has a 0.81 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP. He is currently on pace for 49 saves, and with that total, plus his ERA and WHIP, he would have better numbers in all three categories than when he won the award back in 2022. IT would also be the second most saves, second lowest ERA, and tied for the second lowest WHIP among the players who have won the award. He has blown just three saves this year, with the Guardians still winnings each game, while he has a 4-1 record. Further, he was credited with the save in the all-star game.

The only other player without heavily longer odds is Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics. Miller is having a solid year. He has 15 saves, a 2.27 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP. Still, he is on pace for just for just 25 saves this year. That would be the lowest amount of saves for a winner of the wards in a non-Covid shortened season. He also would currently have the second-highest ERA of a player to ever win the award. Miller has made the most of his opportunities though. He has blown just two saves this year, and has a 1-1 record. The biggest concern for Miller will be opportunities. Playing on one of the worst teams in the majors does not afford many opportunities for saves. There is also the possibility that Miller will be traded before the trade deadline.

Sleepers To Win 2024 AL Reliever of the Year

Clay Holmes is currently third in the American Leagues in saves this year, with 21. The New York Yankees closer has a 2.80 ERA this year with a 0.96 WHIP. While he will get plenty of save opportunities for the rest of the year, blown saves have been an issue. He has blown six saves this year, and has a 1-4 record. Further, he has blown two of his last four save chances. Still, a strong second half, and plenty of opportunities for saves could move Holmes up in the race for the award.

Opprotunites for saves should not be lacking for Baltimore Orioles closer Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel is second in the American League in saves right now, with 23 of them. Further, he has four holds on the year. Currently, Kimbrel has a 2.80 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. Still, he has blown five saves this year but does have a 6-2 record. He left the closer role after blowing three saves in April but returned to it by mid-May. The biggest concern for him reaching the numbers needed for the award would be the Orioles making a trade. They have been linked to Mason Miller and a trade for Miller could pull Kimbrel out of the closing role.

Final 2024 AL Reliever of the Year Prediction and Pick

Emmanuel Clase has been dominant this year. Of the major contenders, only Mason Miller has blown fewer saves than Emmanuel Clase. Still, Clase has had many more opportunities to blow saves and has a better ERA and a better WHIP than anyone else on the board. He is on pace for a dominating season and has been one of the best closers in the league. If the Guardians can continue their track towards the playoffs, Clase will be a major part of that and should come away with this award.

Click here for more betting news and predictions.

Final 2024 AL Reliever of the Year Prediction and Pick: Emmanuel Clase (-600)