The Cleveland Guardians have scored three total runs over their past three games, but manager Stephen Vogt is not concerned. Speaking to the media before Cleveland's 8-2 loss on Monday to the Detroit Tigers, he lauded the starting pitchers his team has had to face.

“I think we’re going fine,” he said. “I mean it’s two games in a row we faced two really good starting pitchers, we scored seven runs a couple days ago, so for me it’s keeping doing what we do. Take care of the little things.”

Vogt's right about the opponents. Cleveland faced Dylan Cease and Michael King of the San Diego Padres on back-to-back days. David Fry, who went 2-5 on Monday, echoed his manager's comments.

“You look at the past couple games, even he stretch we had before the break, it’s like ‘oh man we’re not really hitting,' we’ve run into some really good pitchers, it is what it is,” he said. “Every team goes through this type of stretch throughout the year. I still love where we’re at and think we’re gonna be in really good shape.”

It didn't get easier on Monday, either, with Cy Young contender Tarik Skubal keeping Cleveland at bay. The Guardians had 10 hits but ceding just one run. Vogt had a similar message after the game.

“I felt like we had two guys on every inning again,” he told the media. “We had a handful of these games over the last few weeks where I feel like we’re doing everything right and then just not quite getting the big hit to cash them in. But I thought our approach was really good for the most part.”

That attitude has become a hallmark of the Guardians in Vogt's early reign as manager. Just over half a season in, his players have come to appreciate his demeanor.

“He's the opposite of panic,” catcher Austin Hedges said, per ESPN. “Every time we hit a little bit of a skid, there's still a smile on his face, and his message is, ‘We're going to win tomorrow, and we're going to enjoy it.'”

The Guardians could use a trade deadline jolt

The Guardians have had a tough last few games offensively, but overall, the lineup isn't exactly in dire straits. They rank middle-of-the-pack in most major offensive categories as a team, including batting average (16th), OPS (13th), and runs scored (11).

They could still use another big bat.

Other than All-Star Steven Kwan, their outfield hasn't produced much, with Tyler Freeman and Will Brennan both hitting under .250 with single-digit homers and an OPS under .700. Cleveland may look to Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins for help in center.

The Guardians' middle infield has also been weak. Their shortstops are hitting a combined .207 and though their second basemen, led by Andrés Giménez, are hitting .250, that comes with hardly any pop (five home runs, .642 OPS). Chisholm can also play second base, adding a little more intrigue there.

Without a ton of big-name middle infielders on the market, the Guardians could also look at the injured Luis Rengifo of the Angels, who is reportedly nearing a return from injury. There's also Paul DeJong from their division rival White Sox.

Additionally, Cleveland could use another starting pitcher. With time running out before the trade deadline, fans are about to learn a lot more about the Guardians' priorities.