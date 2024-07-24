Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are currently gearing up for what figures to be a make or break 2024 NFL season as for the future direction of the franchise. Jones suffered through a brutal start to the 2023-24 season before going down with an ACL injury about midway through, and the Giants as a whole failed to capitalize on the immense promise they had shown the season prior.

Now, there are several teams that figure to be ahead of New York in the vaunted NFC playoff race, and Jones seems to be more than aware that there is a ton of pressure on him this year to perform at a high level, and that the consequences of him not doing so could include the team exploring other options.

“Daniel Jones said the conversation he had with Joe Schoen about #Giants exploring other QBs wasn’t a ‘fun' one, as expected,” reported Connor Hughes of SNY on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. ” Added he has a job to do as does Schoen. Jones said focus is playing ‘as well as I can, not what this year might mean for the long-term.'”

The Giants wouldn't figure to have many options at the quarterback position other than Jones at the current moment, but that could change in a hurry, especially if the team is drafting high next year after another unfruitful regular season.

Can the Giants bounce back?

As previously mentioned, a year ago at this time, the Giants were entering a season filled with optimism on the heels of their unexpected run to the second round of the playoffs in 2023. Jones had recently signed a lucrative new contract, and the team was expected to compete for playoff success for years to come.

However, New York was thoroughly demolished by the Dallas Cowboys on opening night, Jones did not produce at nearly the same level as expected, and before long, the most fun thing about New York was quarterback-turned-meme Tommy Devito and his family, who quickly went viral on the internet for their Godfather-esque clothing and mannerisms.

In 2024, the Giants' brass will hope that the focus returns to results on the field. One of the biggest issues for New York a season ago was their offensive line production, or lack thereof, and it remains to be seen just how much the marginal moves the team has made on that front will pay off this season.

In any case, things are set to get underway in September.