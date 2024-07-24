The Brandon Aiyuk saga has been one of the biggest storylines throughout the offseason, so it was a shock to see the star wide receiver report to training camp with the rest of his teammates on Tuesday. As he continues to angle for a new contract, many folks figured Aiyuk would hold out in an effort to put pressure on the front office.

Just because he reported, however, doesn't mean the situation is over. In fact, it appears to have only been a formality for Aiyuk. When the Niners took the field to practice on Wednesday, Aiyuk was present, but he wasn't on the field, indicating that he will be conducting a “hold-in” until he gets the new deal he is looking for.

Via Matt Barrows:

“Brandon Aiyuk is not in uniform and is watching practice from the sideline. Also, I do not see Trent Williams.”

Brandon Aiyuk continuing to angle for new contract with 49ers

Aiyuk has made it clear he wants an extension this offseason, which is why everyone thought he would hold out of training camp in an effort to force the front office's hand. Instead, he opted to report but not practice, so it's still not a great situation for the 49ers or their star wideout. The team obviously wants to keep Aiyuk around, and the more time he spends not practicing, the worse off everyone will be.

Now, Aiyuk will play the waiting game with the Niners and hope that this move helps get his contract talks going. The longer this situation carries on, the more of a distraction it will become for the rest of the team, so there will be an added incentive for both sides to get something done. And now that Aiyuk's hold-in is underway, everyone will be paying attention to see if a deal ends up being reached.