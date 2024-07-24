It is an AL Central showdown as Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians face off with the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Guardians prediction and pick.

Tigers-Guardians Projected Starters

Jack Flaherty vs. Tanner Bibee

Jack Flaherty (7-5) with a 3.13 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP

Last Start: Flaherty went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up three hits, a walk, and a home run. He would surrender just two runs and take the win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

2024 Road Splits: Flaherty has made ten road starts this year, going 5-2 with a 2.84 ERA and a .201 opponent batting average.

Tanner Bibee (8-4) with a 3.58 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Bibee went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up just two hits and three walks. No runs would score as he took the win over the Padres.

2024 Home Splits: Bibee has made ten starts at home this year, going 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA. He also has an opponent batting average of just .216 at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Guardians Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +122

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Guardians

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: BSDET/BSGL

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 16th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 23rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Riley Greene has led the way this year. He is hitting. 268 on the year with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs. He has also gotten on base at a.360 rate and scored 57 times this year. Matt Vierling is also having a solid year. He is hitting .256 on the year with a .292 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs and 41 RBIs this year while scoring 47 times. Colt Keith rounds out the best bats so far this year. He is hitting .251 on the season with a .309 on-base percentage. Keith has ten home runs and 38 RBIs while scoring 38 times on the year.

Since the All-Star break, Justyn-Henry Malloy has been driving in runs. Malloy has hit just .200 but is getting on base at a .385 rate. He has two home runs and six RBIs while scoring twice. Jake Rogers is also driving in runs. He is hitting .250 since the break with a home run and five RBIs. He also has scored twice. Wenceel Perez has been scoring the runs since the break. He is hitting just .286, but getting on base at a .375 rate. He has a home run, and three RBIs, and has scored six times since the break. The Tigers as a team are hitting just .248 since the All-Star break. They have six home runs and have scored 24 runs overall.

Current members of the Tigers have 56 career at-bats against Tanner Bibee. They have hit .286 against him with a home run and 12 RBIS. Matt Vierlins is one for four with a home run and three RBIs. Further, Colt Keither has two hits in four at-bats with a triple and three RBIs.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians are 12th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 16th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way. He is hitting .273 this year with a .324 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs, 80 RBIs, and has scored 71 times. Further, Ramirez has stolen 18 bases this year. Josh Naylor is also driving in plenty of runs. He is hitting .239 on the year with 22 home runs and 71 RBIs. He is getting on base at a .318 rate and has scored 55 times. Steven Kwan is also having a solid year. He is hitting .343 this year, a .396 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 27 RBIs. Kwan has also scored 56 times this season.

Since the All-Star break, Jose Ramirez has been hitting well. He is hitting .313 since the break with three RBIs and a run scored. David Fry has also been solid since the break. He is hitting .455 with a .538 on-base percentage. He has an RBI and three runs scored. Still, the Guardians have been on offense since the All-Star break. They have hit just .208 since the break, without a home run, and scored just ten times.

Final Tigers-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Jack Flaherty has been great as of late. He has won five of his last six starts while giving up two or fewer runs in five of six starts as well. He has faced the Guardians twice this year, going 1-1, but giving up just three runs over 12 innings of work. Tanner Bibee has struggled some this month. He is 1-2 on the month with a 4.15 ERA, but he regained form last time out, not giving up a run. Further, he allowed just three earned runs over 18 innings of work in his last three starts in June. The Tigers have had success this year against him though, and with Flaherty being in better form overall, take the Tigers to win this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Tigers-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (+122)