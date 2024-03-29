The Detroit Tigers will meet the Chicago White Sox for the second game of their three-game series on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Tigers-White Sox prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Tigers defeated the White Sox 1-0 to open the season with a win. Somehow, the only run of the game came when Andy Ibanez lobbed a sacrifice fly to score the runner home from third. Tarik Skubal was masterful in the opener, tossing six shutout innings while allowing three hits and striking out six. Then, Shelby Miller tossed a perfect seventh. Andrew Chafin went 1 1/3 innings while striking out two before Jason Foley went 2/3 innings for the save.
Garrett Crochet did relatively well for the Sox, going six innings while allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out eight. Unfortunately, he had no run support from the White Sox.
Kenta Maeda is the starter today and is coming off a season where he went 6-8 with a 4.23 ERA over 21 starts. Significantly, he is 3-2 with a 5.02 ERA over seven starts in his career against the Sox, with 35 strikeouts.
Michael Soroka is the starter in this game as he makes his debut with the White Sox. Last season, he went 2-2 with a 6.40 ERA over seven games in an injury-plagued season. Soroka has never faced the Tigers.
MLB Odds: Tigers-White Sox Odds
Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+116)
Moneyline: -136
Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-140)
Moneyline: +116
Over: 8.5 (-115)
Under: 8.5 (-105)
How to Watch Tigers vs. White Sox
Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT
TV: Bally Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Chicago
Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win
One run was all it took for the Tigers. While they won the game, they did not cover the spread as the offense struggled mightily in this one. Let's look at the top four hitters in the lineup and analyze.
Kerry Carpenter did not play on Opening Day because the White Sox were starting a lefty. Apparently, the plan right now is to use him as a platoon hitter, and he will only likely hit against left-handed pitchers. Spencer Torkelson went 2 for 4 on Opening Day and looks to build on that. Meanwhile, Riley Greene struggled, going 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. Mark Canha went 0 for 3. The Tigers left 11 runners on the basepaths. Even more, they struck out 11 times.
But the bullpen did well enough to hold the Sox down. Moreover, they showcased what they could do, even when their offense could not produce. The Tigers will look to replicate those numbers and do enough to win again.
The Tigers will cover the spread if their offense can get going and build a large lead early in the game. Then, they need Maeda to locate his pitches, and for the bullpen to hold the fort again.
Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
The White Sox picked up where they left off last season, being unable to drive anyone home and giving their fans all the frustration possible. Ultimately, it was just a bad day at the plate and possibly a sign of more hard times to come.
Andrew Benintendi did not do well in the leadoff spot, going 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. Therefore, look for him to attempt to bounce back and get on base. Yoan Moncada went 0 for 4 with one strikeout. Meanwhile, Luis Robert went 1 for 4 with a strikeout. Things were not much better for Eloy Jimenez, who went 1 for 3. Also, Andrew Vaughn went 1 for 3 with two strikeouts. The lineup struck out 11 times.
It was a relatively strong performance from the pitching staff. After Crochet went six innings, the bullpen did three solid innings while not giving the Tigers any more chances to build their lead. Because of this, it kept the White Sox in the game and gave them a chance to come back in the game.
The White Sox will cover the spread if they can get the lineup going and drive some runners home. Then, they need a good outing from Soroka.
Final Tigers-White Sox Prediction & Pick
If the Tigers truly want to prove they are going to be a winning team this season, then they need to win this game to at least take the series. Maeda has been average at best recently. Conversely, Soroka has not been able to stay healthy. We expect the Sox to score some runs. Yet, we also expect the Tigers to find a way to deliver. In the grand scheme of things, we think the Tigers might win this game. But we are rolling with the over for this contest, as there will be some more runs scored this time around, especially in the daytime.
Final Tigers-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Over: 8.5 (-115)