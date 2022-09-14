It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look at Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022.

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022: $5-10 million

Depending on where you go, Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 is roughly $5-10 million, but those tallies and estimations are a bit behind. Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2021 does take a turn, though. Reputable outlets, it’s worth noting, like Celebrity Net Worth slot Tebow at the five million mark.

Other estimates — particularly from moneyinc.com — push Tebow’s worth closer to $10 million, as he landed considerable endorsement deals with EA Sports, Nike, Jockey, and Adidas during his first foray in the NFL and as the face of college football due to his two-time SEC “Player of the Year” status.

When Tebow was cut in mid-August from Jacksonville, he released the following statement on his Twitter:

Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream. Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28

As of May 10, Tebow had last played in the NFL 3,053 days ago — and though a lot has changed since then both in his professional life, and the NFL itself, his star power generated from 2010-12 proves blinding and binding. (It also generated him a lot of immediate wealth: nearly $10 million in contract negotiations.)

Tebow made the most bang for his NFL buck in 2011 with the Denver Broncos. He took over as a starter after a 1-4 beginning to the season and wasted little time righting the ship under savvy veteran coach John Fox — who employed Tebow as the dual-threat quarterback he was while with Meyer and the Gators.

Using this playstyle, Tebow remarkably went 7-4 during the final 11-game stretch and manufactured an NFL-best five fourth-quarter comebacks, which propelled the Broncos into the 2012 NFL Playoffs as AFC West Champions in a muddy, muddy division.

“Tebow Magic,” something he’d mustered all season, struck again in the Wild Card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers when he stunned the visitors of Mile High Stadium with an 80-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas in the first offensive snap of overtime for a 29-23 win before losing to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Originally the 25th overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft, Broncos brass — namely Hall-of-Fame quarterback John Elway — didn’t stick with his star long, after landing another Hall-of-Fame quarterback in Peyton Manning during the 2012 offseason. Traded to the New York Jets prior to the 2012 NFL kickoff, Tebow eventually fell out of the NFL by 2013, when a two-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Bill Belichick New England Patriots didn’t bear fruit.

By Christmas 2013, however, Tebow was back in sports business — this time as an ESPN college football analyst. It was a fitting place for the 2007 Heisman winner and three-time Heisman finalist, who helped lead Meyer and Florida to an NCAA championship in 2008, and a Sugar Bowl victory in 2009.

Even with his ESPN gig, however, Tebow’s itch for sports wasn’t fully scratched. In 2016, he officially announced a strong interest in playing professional baseball and organized a workout in front of 40-plus scouts. Mixed reviews aside, Tebow wound up signing with the New York Mets for their 2016 Instructional Fall League and spent the better part of three years (2016-19) bouncing from A-AAA ball clubs.

In 2018, he famously blasted a home run on his first pitch of the season with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, where he’d finish with a career-best .273 average in 84 games. A look at his career baseball numbers — a .223 batting average, a .299 on-base percentage, 18 home runs, 107 RBIs, and 107 runs scored in 287 games — showed some promise, albeit a bit short of major league expectations.

Tebow’s worth gained even more gravity in January of 2019 when he got engaged to former Ms. Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. The two wed one year later, Jan. 20, 2020, during a ceremony in South Africa.

Sports hasn’t been all of Tebow’s lifestyle. An outspoken Christian born in the Philippines to Baptist missionaries, Tebow’s faith has long been a talking point amongst sports and media pundits. His outward and visible thankfulness after scoring touchdowns, where he kneels and thanks God, was officially dubbed “Tebowing” — something he smartly trademarked.

He’s a best-selling author, a philanthropist through his “Tim Tebow Foundation” (formed in 2010), an ardent advocate for faith-based abstinence, a team leader with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and a long-time supporter of underprivileged families in both Florida and the Philippines.

His value, in general, seems to be much more than money, but he certainly isn’t lacking in cash. Now that he’s been cut from Jacksonville, Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2021, and beyond, will need to be earned off the field.