Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns took notice of Friday's wild WNBA 3-Point Contest. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu scored 37 of a possible 40 points in her final 3-Point Contest round, besting any WNBA or NBA player in the competition's history. Karl-Anthony Towns made sure to publicly recognize Ionescu's feat.

The Timberwolves' big man re-tweeted a video of Ionescu's historic 3-point performance. Towns noted that it was the “greatest round we may see in a long time.”

The greatest round we may see in a long time. You da ☝🏽 @sabrina_i20 https://t.co/GElJIUDPr7 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) July 14, 2023

Towns knows a little something about winning the 3-point contest in a fashion that's never been done before. The Timberwolves star became the 2022 NBA 3-Point Shootout champion by scoring 29 points in the contest's final round. It set a record for the most points in the last round of the competition. The mark still stands for NBA players, but Ionescu blew past it wither her performance in Las Vegas.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Towns prides himself on being the greatest shooting big man of all time. In addition to his prowess in the 3-point contest, Towns is a career 39.5% shooter from behind the arc in Timberwolves' regular-season games.

Ionescu didn't simply break the previous record for points scored in any 3-point contest round; she shattered it. Stephen Curry and Tyrese Haliburton own the NBA marks with 31 points in a single round. In the WNBA, Allie Quigley is now a distant second with a 3o-point round.

Ionescu only missed two 3-point attempts in her historic round. The Liberty star blew away the competition. Seattle Storm's Sami Whitcomb finished a second with 22 points in the final round of the 3-point shootout.