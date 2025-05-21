The Minnesota Lynx are off to a great start in the 2025 WNBA season. After beating the Dallas Wings last Friday, 99-84, Courtney Williams and the Lynx took down the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, 89-75.

A big reason for Minnesota's success has been the efficient play on the court by star guard Courtney Williams, who has been taking great care of the leather while still being a prolific distributor. Through two games, Williams has dished out 19 assists while not turning the ball over even at least once to tie a WNBA record for most assists with zero turnovers over the same stretch, according to Mitchell Hansen of Hitting the Hardwood.

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve had a hilarious way of explaining Williams' immaculate assist-to-turnover ratio thus far in the 2025 campaign.

“Courtney had her share of turnovers in training camp that I’m not surprised that she got them all out of her system, because she probably had 19 turnovers,” Reeve told reporters, per Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage. So, I’m happy to see Courtney has been able to clean that up.”

During her first year with the Lynx in 2024, Williams averaged 11.1 points and 5.5 assists while turning the ball over 2.5 times per contest. She also played terrific defense, as evidenced by the fact that she finished tied for fourth in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Award voting.

Williams isn't going to be turnover-free the rest of the 2025 campaign, especially with her usage on the team. But if she could consistently find her teammates while keeping a low turnover rate, the Lynx would be in a better position to once again contend seriously for the WNBA championship.

In 2024, Williams and the Lynx made it into the WNBA Finals but lost to the New York Liberty in five games. During the Liberty series, Williams led all players from both sides with 17 turnovers to go with 31 assists.

Williams, who just turned 31 years old on May 11, will try to keep her turnover total at zero this season on Wednesday, as the Lynx play a rematch versus the Wings at Target Center in Minnesota.