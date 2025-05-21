Michigan football fans can’t wait for the 2025 season to roll around so that they can watch freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood do his thing. Underwood was the top player in the 2025 recruiting class, and there is a chance that he earns the starting job in his first season with the Wolverines. Fans got their first look at Underwood during the spring game in April, and it was clear that he is a budding star.

The Michigan football team did not get good QB play last year, and that is the biggest reason why it struggled so much. With Bryce Underwood leading the way, the Wolverines should be in better hands.

“So Bryce, in my opinion — real polished,” Michigan safety Brandyn Hillman said, according to an article from Wolverines Wire. “I played quarterback in high school, so it's not like I was out there just running quarterback. You could put on a tape — I played quarterback. I could look at a quarterback — Bryce is real polished.”

There aren’t a lot of true freshman that are good enough to come in and immediately start at a program like Michigan. We don’t know yet if Underwood will win that starting job, but it seems like there is a solid chance that he does.

“He's ahead of the game,” Hillman continued. “Certain quarterbacks, when they get into a college atmosphere, they can't pick up the game because it's moving so fast. Bryce came in day one, it was smooth for him. He got an arm, his eyes, his arm's live. It's just certain things. You got to pick up defensive coverages. Sometimes we move certain coverages to (expletive deleted) his head up, (expletive deleted) like that.”

Bryce Underwood will be competing with Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene for the starting job. Keene missed spring ball because of an injury, but he is expected to be fine for fall camp.