Just months ago, the basketball world had seemingly written off Julius Randle's potential. But as the Minnesota Timberwolves continue their impressive postseason run taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night for the Western Conference Finals, Randle has thrown out that reputation, transforming from New York's playoff puzzle into Minnesota's postseason powerhouse. The numbers are striking – from 16 points on 27% shooting with the Knicks to a robust 22 points per game on 40% from the field in these playoffs – but Randle's renaissance goes far deeper than statistics.

“I battled through a lot in my career. My first game in my career I broke my leg. I've been through a lot,” Randle reflected after Minnesota's second-round victory over the Warriors. “I had a great mentor in Kobe that didn't necessarily let me pout or get down on myself. His saying was always ‘what's next, how can you get better.' I always took that mentality with me.”

That Mamba Mentality was on full display in Game 5 against the Warriors, when Randle missed his first free throw of the series with six minutes remaining. Instead of focusing on the mistake, he laughed it off — a noticeable change from the player who once seemed overwhelmed under Madison Square Garden’s bright lights.

Julius Randle's impact on Timberwolves

What's his secret sauce in Minnesota? For starters, a coach who speaks his language.

“I was extremely excited to get here and play for Coach,” Randle spoke highly of Chris Finch, who's unlocked something special in this Timberwolves rotation. Finch's straightforward communication style — “You can get more accomplished by saying less” — has clearly resonated with Randle, who has thrived in a system that emphasizes ball movement and defined responsibilities.

Then there's the Anthony Edwards factor. When you're playing alongside a superstar who commands the spotlight (and loves every second of it), suddenly there's room to breathe, to play your game without overthinking. “How he creates for others and his impact on the game,” Edwards said of his new running mate. “I'm happy to have him next to me.” Translation: Ant is eating, and Randle is serving up some delicious dishes.

Perhaps most fascinating is how Randle views his midseason injury not as a setback but as a blessing in disguise.

“My injury, I got some time to sit and evaluate,” he explained. “Usually when I get injured, I try to come back better than I was before.” In an era where players often rush back, Randle took the pause button as an opportunity for a system reboot.

The mental toughness comes from deep roots. “Growing up, my mom raised me to be a hard worker and not feel sorry for myself,” Randle reflected. “I just think it's in my DNA. I look forward to challenges.” Mom's lessons are paying dividends when it matters most.

As Minnesota pushes deeper into territory the franchise hasn't seen since the Kevin Garnett days, Randle has been key in this transformation. In February, basketball writers were ignoring his existence. Now? They're scrambling to explain how this playoff revival happened so quickly.

The answer might be simpler than we think: Sometimes, a change of scenery is all it takes to remember who you really are. And Julius Randle? He's remembering at exactly the right time.