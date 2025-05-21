The Minnesota Timberwolves walk into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals as the underdog. However, Anthony Edwards is not letting that bother him ahead of his matchup against Oklahoma City Thunder. He and Timberwolves standout Julius Randle have led the way for Minnesota, giving the team a swagger that they ride into the third round.

It is that bravado that Edwards arrived with before Game 1. The All-Star guard brought his own speaker to the court before the game. He played his own personal music throughout his warmup, something that caught fans' attention before the game. Most players wear headphones or earbuds while they warm up, but Edwards wanted everyone to hear his beats before the game.

Anthony Edwards really brought his own speakers for warmups ahead of Timberwolves-Thunder 📻 Ant locking in 🔒 (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/r7FOljP8ex — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

NBA fans took to social media to react to Edwards' decision, and their reactions are split.

“Aura,” commented one fan.

“Bruh this what nba needs,” said another.

“Bro treats the Western Conference Finals like a cookout—vibes first, buckets second,” another fan wrote.

“All these pregame antics just to lose in 5,” said one Thunder fan.

“lmfaoo he jus a reg dude, i be doing the at the park,” commented another fan.

The Thunder enter the series as the favorite after dominating Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, have not played since winning Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors on May 14. Each team enters the Western Conference Finals with a ton of momentum that they hope to ride all the way to the title.

While both players are amongst the best young stars in the league, they go about their business in different ways. As he proved with his pre-game choice, Edwards is loud and proud. He wants to go straight at his opponent and talk trash throughout the game. That confidence has fueled him to series wins over almost all of the stars in the Western Conference.

Gilgeous-Alexander, on the other hand, is much quieter while leading the league in scoring. His leadership and smooth play style has spread to his teammates. The Thunder are a team built on the defensive end of the floor, but they will go as far as Gilgeous-Alexander takes them.

The Western Conference Finals will be a battle for the ages, with both players eager to ascend to the top of the league with their first title.