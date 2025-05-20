The NBA Conference Finals tip off this week, and while most coverage leans on data and matchups, ESPN took an unconventional route. In a recent breakdown, ESPN’s Neil Paine blended analytics with astrology, using horoscopes to assess playoff synergy ahead of the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder series.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Timberwolves and Thunder is set for Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Knicks and Pacers open the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

Paine evaluated each team’s core through the lens of zodiac signs, drawing parallels between planetary transits and playoff performance.

Tyrese Haliburton leads balanced Pacers

Indiana is led by Tyrese Haliburton, a Pisces born on February 29, 2000. Paine described the Pacers guard as a leader driven more by instinct than ego, noting how astrological factors like Mercury's placement and the Scorpio full moon aligned with a period of heightened clarity for the water sign.

“Haliburton’s all-seeing court vision and feel for the game… helps set the tempo for one of the NBA’s fastest-paced and most creative teams,” Paine wrote.

Haliburton is averaging 18.7 points and 8.2 assists per game in the playoffs despite ranking just fourth in usage on the team. His supporting cast brings elemental diversity. Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner, both Aries, bring fiery assertiveness; Andrew Nembhard (Capricorn) offers discipline and quiet playmaking; and Aaron Nesmith (Libra) serves as a harmonizer, balancing defense and spacing.

Accordingly, the Pacers have leaned into collective output over star hierarchy. Their offense leads the postseason in pace and ranks second in effective field goal percentage. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) gives Indiana a slight edge in the series with a 52.4% chance to advance.

Virgo-driven Knicks defy odds as Jalen Brunson leads

The Knicks, meanwhile, are guided by Jalen Brunson, a Virgo born August 31, 1996. According to Paine, Brunson embodies classic Virgo traits — focused, forceful, and consistent. He’s averaging 30.6 points per game this postseason and has carried New York to its first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years.

“With Mercury entering Taurus and the Scorpio full moon unlocking the third house of communication,” Paine noted, “the moment calls for a Virgo’s ability to stay centered, vocal and sharp amid the chaos.”

The Knicks’ roster is water-and-earth heavy: Josh Hart (Pisces), Karl-Anthony Towns (Scorpio), Mikal Bridges (Virgo), and OG Anunoby (Cancer). Paine characterized the group as emotionally steady and grounded. Hart, whose impact often transcends the box score, has a +2.4 RAPTOR rating in the playoffs. Towns, an offseason addition, is averaging 19.6 points and 11.3 rebounds per game and brings a Scorpio’s intensity to a postseason run that parallels the success of his former team in the West.

The Knicks have kept games close, sporting just a +11 point differential over 12 playoff games, but have found ways to survive with physical defense and timely contributions.

Anthony Edwards ascends for Timberwolves

In the Western Conference, the Timberwolves are headlined by Anthony Edwards, a Leo born August 5, 2001. Paine pointed to Mars’ placement in Leo as a factor amplifying Edwards’ natural fire-sign confidence and leadership. Edwards is averaging 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in the playoffs while anchoring Minnesota on both ends of the floor.

“Doubts about Edwards' ability to lead a winner are melting away,” Paine wrote, citing Mars’ exit from its retrograde shadow. “What remains is the ambition needed to turn potential into championship reality.”

Minnesota’s core includes Julius Randle (Sagittarius), Rudy Gobert (Cancer), and two Libras in Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley. Randle has raised his scoring to nearly 24 points per game in the postseason, while Gobert, aligned with Cancer’s protective instincts, has served as the defensive anchor. The two Libras offer stability and balance, with Conley’s veteran leadership and McDaniels’ efficient perimeter defense forming a cohesive support unit.

Thunder embrace emotional clarity as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads title push

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a Cancer born July 12, 1998, leads the top-seeded Thunder. The MVP finalist is averaging 27.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while continuing to draw fouls and control pace with surgical precision.

“This is his moment to fully step into his power,” Paine wrote, describing the Cancerian guard as someone who carries emotional responsibility and leads with creativity and resilience.

The Thunder’s rotation includes Jalen Williams (Aries), Alex Caruso (Pisces), Cason Wallace (Scorpio), and Chet Holmgren (Taurus). Paine described the group as a perfect blend of fire, earth, and water. Williams brings assertive energy despite a subpar 25.4% shooting clip from three, while Holmgren leads the team in blocks and serves as a grounded rim presence. Caruso, a defensive stalwart, personifies Pisces’ selfless tenacity, and Wallace adds youthful poise as a Scorpio.

As a result, the Thunder enter the series with the highest BPI projection of any remaining team — 82.8% odds to defeat Minnesota and reach the NBA Finals.

Astrology adds a new dimension as ESPN breaks down playoff matchups

While the NBA postseason typically revolves around matchups, shot charts, and metrics, Paine’s piece brings an unconventional lens to this year’s final four. Whether or not planetary alignments dictate outcomes, each team’s unique combination of personality and performance is now being analyzed in both earthly and cosmic terms.

Game 1 between the Timberwolves and Thunder will be held at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Knicks host the Pacers at Madison Square Garden the following night.