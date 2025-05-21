Minnesota Timberwolves fans are unhappy with a fellow canine's Western Conference Finals prediction. The famous “Aircorg” is known for her picks across all sports, which she makes by hitting a beach ball into a basket bin. Minnesota is heading into a series with the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder as the underdogs. However, this group is used to being underestimated before, and now Anthony Edwards and company are hungry to give the franchise its first-ever Finals appearance.

Regardless of the predictions, it will be a tall task, but Minnesota fans now like their chances less. That's because Aircorg, who has been wrong before, picked the Timberwolves to win this series in six games. Some fans had blunt, NSFW reactions over Twitter to this news.

It's all hands on deck on deck for the Timberwolves in this series

Minnesota has been on a tear in the postseason, winning eight out of ten games. While Anthony Edwards has been his usual reliable self this postseason, Julius Randle has been the breakout star. Randle had an overreactionary label placed on him as being a playoff shrinker, and so far, he's proved those doubts wrong.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 23.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.9 rebounds through these two series. The 30-year-old forward is more critical than ever in this clash with the Thunder. OKC has the personnel to bother Edwards throughout this series. Players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, and Cason Wallace are all elite defenders who will consistently pester and double the young superstar. It will be up to the Timberwolves' supporting cast to be ready when they face any potential mismatches on offense, specifically Randle.

At 6 feet 9, 250 pounds, no one on Oklahoma City's roster physically matches up with Julius. While Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren are formidable rim protectors, Randle can be a gamebreaker for the Timberwolves in this series. However, Oklahoma City's help defense and doubling also have the ability to give Julius some issues if he's not making the right reads. It feels like a boom-or-bust series for the veteran forward, and hopefully for Minnesota's sake, he continues his terrific form.

Overall, the Timberwolves can get Aircorg's prediction off on the right foot. Head coach Chris Finch's team is significantly more well-rested and has a massive opportunity to steal a game on the Thunder's home floor. Minnesota has a chance for redemption at this stage of the playoffs again. It's time to right some of the wrongs of last season.