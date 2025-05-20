It is not often that two family members face off against one another in the NBA. That is exactly what we will see when the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals due to the in-family rivalry between Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Alexander-Walker and Gilgeous-Alexander are cousins, as Nickeil's mother is the sister of Shai's father. These two have maintained a close relationship with one another during their professional careers despite never playing on the same team, but their relationship is already being put to the test by their family ahead of the Western Conference Finals.

“My mom had called me and she told me she texted his dad saying, ‘Oh, it's war now,' Alexander-Walker admitted before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “You know, it's all love at the end of the day. It's really cool. It's a cool feeling, especially when I go on my phone, it's the only thing I see.

“I think 10 years from now, 20 years from now, I'll be able to really appreciate the moment for what it was and to know what we were able to accomplish. At this time, the only thing I care about is making sure the Wolves get four wins!”

Although Alexander-Walker was joking about the rivalry between him and SGA forming, there is a lot at stake for both young talents. Aside from a trip to the NBA Finals being on the line, those bragging rights one cousin will own and constantly remind the other of beating him in the Western Conference Finals will always loom large at family gatherings.

Gilgeous-Alexander is ready for the opportunity to play against Alexander-Walker, as the Oklahoma City superstar recently told reporters after winning Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals that he can't wait to face his cousin.

“It'll be very fun. It's hard to even explain,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “If you know how close we are, he's literally like my second brother. He's been through every stage of life with me, picking up a basketball to going to prep school to making the NBA; we've gone through every situation together. For both of us to be where we are is special. To compete against each other is even more special.

“But I am trying to take his head off, for sure. Completely.”

There is a strong possibility that Gilgeous-Alexander and Alexander-Walker will get the chance to play against each other in one-on-one situations throughout this series. Shai led the league in scoring this season and is expected to be named the 2024-25 NBA MVP.

Since Alexander-Walker is one of the Timberwolves' best defenders off the bench, he will likely draw some assignments on his cousin throughout this series. When this happens, Nickeil's mother and Shai's father will be right there hoping their son is the one that comes out victorious.

The Thunder will host the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.