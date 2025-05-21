The Minnesota Timberwolves were temporarily forced to gut it out without their superstar versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Anthony Edwards suffered what looked to be an ankle injury after getting fouled early in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night. He limped to the free throw line but eventually exited to the locker room.

Fortunately for the Wolves and their fans, Edwards did return to the floor in the second quarter. His condition will obviously be worth monitoring, especially since he already injured the ankle/foot area earlier in the postseason. The 2024 All-NBA Second-Team selection and three-time All-Star continues to display impressive toughness, a trait that is also illustrated by his strong on-court attendance record these past five years.

Edwards played in 79 regular season games in three consecutive campaigns and has never logged less than 72. His durability has enabled the Timberwolves to make considerable headway in the West. It should be noted, however, that the 23-year-old's teammates took care of business in his absence. Minnesota held a narrow lead by the time Edwards checked back into this playoffs matchup, thanks in large part to Julius Randle's outstanding play.

Anthony Edwards limped to the free throw line after suffering an apparent right ankle injury. Hope he's okay 🙏 (via @JoelXLorenzi)pic.twitter.com/GfmGej50O2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves hungry for history

True to form, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft came running out of the locker room when he was ready to return. Regardless of how he is shooting, Edwards always embraces the moment. He welcomes any challenge, including the huge one the terrific Thunder present. During pregame warmups, No. 5 listened to music that was blaring from his own speaker rather than the standard one the Paycom Center uses.

Considering he has spoken to and studied Michael Jordan, the gamesmanship is unsurprising. Edwards is intent on gaining whatever edge he can, particularly on the road. If the Timberwolves can steal one from the Thunder to begin the series, they could be running with scorching-hot momentum.

A healthy Anthony Edwards can potentially make that happen. If this franchise is going to compete in its first NBA Finals, he will probably have to be the one steering the ship. Minnesota led Oklahoma City 48-44 at halftime.