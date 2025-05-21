The Oklahoma City Thunder led the NBA with 68 wins during the regular season. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves were one of only a couple teams who split the season series against them. Ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the two teams left standing in the West, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reflected on their last regular season matchup.

The Timberwolves escaped Oklahoma City with a 131-128 win in overtime back on Feb. 24. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota on a 25-point come back to send the game into overtime on that occasion. Edwards then blocked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's go-ahead shot attempt to seal the win for his team.

The course of that game surprised Daigneault, who didn't put much weight into it, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“That was one of those nights and you just look back and kind of laugh,” Daigneault said. “We were missing open shots.”

Neither team can afford any cold stretches against one another in this series. Gilgeous-Alexander and company used a poor offensive stretch the Nuggets had against them when they ran away with Game 7. The Timberwolves have made multiple 20-point comebacks throughout the season as well.

The clash between two of the league's youngest stars is one of the many reasons for excitement before the Western Conference Finals tips off. Fans expect Gilgeous-Alexander to receive his MVP award at some point during the series, and viewers hope that the ceremony will encourage Edwards to play harder.

Both franchises have their eyes set on a title, which would be the first in their history for either team. While Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are not expected to guard one another primarily during the series, both will have plenty of opportunity to go at the other.

In a world where fans wonder who will take the mantle of “face of the league” after LeBron James retires, this series could go a long way in answering that question. If nothing else, the series between the Thunder and Timberwolves will try to exploit weakness in a series between two of the best teams in the league.