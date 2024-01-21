Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards speaks on favorable calls for the Thunder in the teams home loss.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder dueled in a battle of the top teams in the West on Friday. Minnesota stands at No. 1 in the standings, while the OKC is one game behind in the No. 2 slot. The Thunder went into the Timberwolves house and earned a victory behind 33 points from star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards spoke on the finale of the game, alluding to Gilgeous-Alexander's favorable calls from the referees.

“It’s hard to with the calls that Shai gets. It’s hard to shut them down. You can’t touch him any time of the game. It’s super hard to beat. That team is a good team, especially when they’re getting calls like that,” said Edwards, per Chris Hine at Star Tribune.

Edwards and the Timberwolves headed into the fourth quarter with a commanding 83-74 lead. The fourth quarter turned into a defensive battle, that Edwards believes got put in the hands of the refs. OKC took advantage of a poor shooting quarter from the Timberwolves and put their foot on the gas. They kept the ball in one of the league's best guards and he delivered with a masterful performance. The Thunder started a run on the fast break and when the pressure turned to Minnesota's side, Gilgeous-Alexander took control with his ball handling.

He may have gotten favorable calls, but once you reach superstardom in the NBA, the whistle starts to side with you. Edwards is a player who can get to the free-throw line at any point in the game, but Gilgeous-Alexander simply understood the timing and knew when to attack certain mismatches.