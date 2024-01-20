Former NBA guard Austin Rivers believes that Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is playing like the best guard in the league.

On Monday evening, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves improved to a Western Conference-best record of 30-11 with a home win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Edwards absolutely took over down the stretch of this one, scoring 28 points overall and eviscerating a helpless Grizzlies defense en route to the Timberwolves comeback win.

Edwards' performance thus far this season has garnered him some potential dark horse MVP murmurs, and recently, former NBA guard Austin Rivers took to ESPN's NBA Today to heap praises on the former number one overall pick.

“When he talks about how no one can guard him, he means that,” said Rivers, per NBA on ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “He has unflinching, unwavering confidence. You can't teach that. There are stars, and then there are stars who have an aura about them, and he just radiates it… his players like playing with him, he controls the locker room… he is, on his best nights and how he's playing right now, the best guard in the NBA.”

Although fans of Luka Doncic and a handful of other elite NBA guards may have some reservations about Rivers' last statement, the point remains that Anthony Edwards is indeed playing on an otherworldly level right now, one that has catapulted the Timberwolves all the way up the Western Conference standings to where the team now looks like a lock to have home court advantage in the first round and probably beyond.

The Wolves next play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 20.