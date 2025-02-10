ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick for the day's NBA slate as we head to the Midwest for this next cross-conference matchup between winning teams. The Minnesota Timberwolves (30-23) will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-10) as both teams try to extend current winning streaks ahead of the All-Star break. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently sixth in the Western Conference following a recent 114-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. It marked their third win in a row as they've gone an impressive 8-2 over their last 10. They'll be looking to get one back over the best team in the NBA at the moment.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently leading the Eastern Conference by 5.5 games over the Boston Celtics and most recently took down the Washington Wizards 134-124. They're 6-4 over their last 10 games, but they've won six of their last seven games and are catching heat ahead of this second meeting with Minnesota.

Here are the Timberwolves-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Cavaliers Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +8 (-108)

Moneyline: +275

Cleveland Cavaliers: -8 (-112)

Moneyline: -340

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been hot as of late, winning each of their last three consecutive games by double-digits. Their only two losses over this 10-game stretch have each come by two points, so it's safe to say the Timberwolves are hitting their mid-season stride at the perfect time. Anthony Edwards is literally putting the team on his back with 90 points over his last two starts. While he sat last game out, Jaden McDaniels stepped up with a game-high 30 points and led his team to another win.

McDaniels notched a career-high 30 points just a few days after games with 22 and 23-point totals. Edwards has often been quoted saying Jaden McDaniels is the X-factor of this team, so expect them to continue feeding him the ball and trying to get him going early into games. He's shooting a solid 46.9% from the field and has increased his aggressiveness around the hoop, so they'll need him to do much of the same against the Cavaliers.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to roll as the East's best team after winning six of their last seven. They're taking care of teams they need to like the Pistons and Wizards, but they're also establishing their dominance over better teams like the Mavericks and Hawks. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are both playing at an All-Star level and no team has had answers for the front court pairing of Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Look for them to continue having a noticeable impact in the paint against a Timberwolves' team that allows production in the interior for opponents.

Not only has Evan Mobley been a great defensive presence for the Cavaliers, but he's really taken a massive leap forward in terms of his scoring. He's evolved his game around the rim and he's a much more capable ball-handler than he has been in the past. Darius Garland is also carrying this team with his clutch shooting down the stretch, indicative of his most recent buzzer-beater against the Detroit Pistons. Expect his three-point shooting to continue being a huge factor in Cleveland's continued success for the rest of the season.

Final Timberwolves-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This should be a great matchup between two teams playing very well at the moment. Both squads have been hot over the last two games and both sides have multiple players that can carry them with their scoring efforts. Donovan Mitchell managed a game-high 36 points last time he face the Minnesota defense, so expect him to be aggressive once again in finding his shots. We're still awaiting to see if Anthony Edwards will return to action for this one, but his involvement will be crucial in Minnesota competing during this one as he's averaging 28 points against the Cavs.

I think the main difference in this game will be Cleveland's production from the interior and their ability to shut opposing big men down on their own floor. They're 24-4 at home this season and they've gone 18-10 ATS in those games. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Cavaliers to earn the season sweep over the Timberwolves with a win here.

Final Timberwolves-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -8 (-112)