UFC Vegas 113: Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira continues on the prelims with a bout between Said Nurmagomedov and Javid Basharat in the bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Nurmagomedov-Basharat prediction and pick.

Said Nurmagomedov (18-5) enters this weekend trying to halt a two-fight skid after competitive decision losses to Bryce Mitchell and Vinicius Oliveira that followed his guillotine finish of Muin Gafurov. The rangy, spinning‑attack specialist still flashes dangerous front‑chokes and kicks in all phases as he comes into his fight this weekend against Javid Basharat.

Javid Basharat (14-2) comes in looking to snap a two-fight skid after a knockout loss to Ricky Simon and a high‑volume decision defeat to Aiemann Zahabi. The technical mover still offers sharp combination striking and underrated wrestling as he comes into his fight this weekend against Said Nurmagomedov.

Here are the UFC Vegas 113 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 113 odds: Said Nurmagomedov- odds

Said Nurmagomedov: +110

Javid Basharat: -130

Over 2.5 rounds: -315

Under 2.5 rounds: +230

Why Said Nurmagomedov will win

Last Fight: (L) Bryce Mitchell – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 10 (4 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Said Nurmagomedov’s route to victory starts with his unpredictability. His spinning kicks, long straight punches, and stance switches can disrupt Basharat’s rhythm and make it hard for the “Snow Leopard” to get comfortable at his preferred mid-range. That chaos also creates the entries for Said’s guillotines and opportunistic front‑chokes in scrambles.

​

Basharat is usually a read‑and‑download fighter who builds over time, but Said’s burst offense and counter-wrestling can steal early momentum and bank the first round. If Basharat has to chase the fight, he’ll be walking onto Nurmagomedov’s intercepting shots, kicks, and level‑change threats.​

Defensively, Said’s length and movement make him difficult to pin on the fence, forcing Basharat to overextend on entries rather than take clean, lined-up shots. Those overextensions are exactly when Nurmagomedov has historically snatched necks or reversed position, turning takedown attempts into submission danger or scrambles back to space.

Over three rounds, this projects as a close, tactical affair where singular big moments matter more than sheer volume. The pick is Said Nurmagomedov to edge a high‑level, back‑and‑forth fight with the more impactful strikes and the ever‑present threat of a momentum‑swinging choke at UFC Vegas 113.

Why Javid Basharat will win

Last Fight: (L) Ricky Simon – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 2-2, 1 NC

Finishes: ( KO/TKO/ SUB)

Javid Basharat’s clearest edge is consistency. His process-driven game, built on high output, tight defense, and layered feints, is tailor-made to blunt Nurmagomedov’s one-off explosive moments over 15 minutes. When Basharat is flowing, he throws in combination, mixes levels, and steadily builds reads as the fight goes on.

Nurmagomedov’s recent performances have raised questions about cardio and sustained output when forced into extended, pace-heavy fights. Basharat, by contrast, has shown he can maintain volume, cage craft, and smart shot selection deep into rounds, which should matter in a matchup likely to reach the cards.

Defensively, Basharat’s footwork and distance management help him stay just outside the pocket where Said’s spinning offense is most dangerous. If he consistently makes Nurmagomedov miss big, those whiffs add up in both optics and fatigue, opening cleaner counters and reactive takedown opportunities.

Markets and many models lean slightly toward Basharat, reflecting faith in the more minute-winning style: jabs, calf kicks, straight rights, and timely clinch entries instead of relying on one big finish. Over three rounds, Basharat’s discipline, volume, and durability point to him outworking Nurmagomedov and banking a clear decision at UFC Vegas 113.

Final Said Nurmagomedov- prediction & pick

This is a razor-close matchup between two skilled bantamweights, but the slightest lean goes toward Javid Basharat surviving the chaos and winning minutes. He is the more process-driven fighter, with consistent output, strong fundamentals, and a track record of maintaining his pace deep into fights.

Nurmagomedov remains the more dynamic threat, especially early with spinning attacks and front‑chokes, yet his game often hinges on isolated moments. Across three rounds, Basharat’s footwork, jab, and ability to build reads should allow him to steadily outland while staying just outside of Said’s explosive entries.

If this becomes a battle of leg kicks, straight shots, and occasional takedown attempts, Basharat’s edge in minute‑to‑minute volume should impress judges more than Nurmagomedov’s sporadic flurries. Current odds also reflect a small market lean in his favor, projecting a fight that goes long and slightly tilts toward the Afghan technician.

Said will have his moments and may even scare with a near‑submission or big spinning shot, but Basharat’s durability and discipline can weather those bursts. The call is Javid Basharat by competitive decision in a tense, high‑level tactical fight at UFC Vegas 113.

Final Said Nurmagomedov-Javid Basharat Prediction & Pick: Javid Basharat (-130), Over 2.5 Rounds (-315)