Together playing the second leg of a back-to-back, the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks will face off at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. This is their first meeting in 2025-26. The Knicks will enter this contest sporting a three-game home winning streak against the Nuggets. New York also swept last season’s two-game series against Denver. OG Anunoby was a major factor in that series, averaging 31.5 points.

More recently, New York obliterated Washington 132-101 at Capital One Arena. They were led by Karl-Anthony Towns' 19-point, 15-rebound display. The Knicks have now won seven straight. Meanwhile, Denver fell 124-121 to Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. That was despite Nikola Jokic's 24-point, 15-rebound performance and Jamal Murray's 32-point, eight-assist outing. That result snapped a six-game road winning streak.

With both contenders managing fatigue and momentum swinging in opposite directions, Madison Square Garden becomes the stage for a high-stakes interconference clash.

Nuggets vs. Knicks betting odds

Nuggets: +6.5, -105

Knicks: -6.5, -115

Over: 224.5, -108

Under: 224.5, -112

(All odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Nuggets vs. Knicks key injuries

Nuggets: F Cameron Johnson (Knee), F Aaron Gordon (Hamstring), G Tamar Bates (Foot)

Knicks: C Mitchell Robinson (Ankle), F Josh Hart (Undisclosed), F Mohamed Diawara (Ankle), G Miles McBride (Ankle), G Kevin McCullar Jr (Calf)

Nuggets vs. Knicks betting trends

The Nuggets and Knicks have played each other 29 times since the 2010-11 season. Denver has had the overwhelming edge in that head-to-head matchup, 19-10. The Knicks, though, won their latest matchup, 122-112, a little over a year ago. New York has actually had a lot of success against Denver recently, winning five of their last six meetings. Entering this game, the Knicks are also the much hotter team. They have won seven straight games, including big wins against the Sixers and Lakers. As for the Nuggets, they enter MSG losers of back-to-back games against the Thunder and Pistons.

Several betting trends do indicate that this matchup will be quite exciting:

Jamal Murray has scored 20+ points in each of his last 14 road appearances against Eastern Conference opponents.

Nikola Jokic has scored 26+ points in 18 of his last 19 appearances after playing the previous day.

Karl-Anthony Towns has scored 22+ points in each of his last seven home appearances after playing less than 30 minutes the previous day.

Jalen Brunson has scored 25+ points in eight of his last nine appearances against opponents who are playing on the second leg of a back-to-back.

2025 records:

Denver: 33-18 straight up, 30-21 ATS; New York: 33-18 straight up, 28-22-1 ATS

Over/Under

Denver 31-19-1; New York, 25-25-1

Keys to Nuggets vs. Knicks matchup

Denver Nuggets

Solve the “MSG slump:”

Denver has struggled at MSG recently. They have lost their last two matchups in New York. Jokic must assert dominance early against Towns to force the Knicks out of their defensive rhythm.

Survive the minutes without Jokic:

With Gordon sidelined, Denver’s depth is being tested. Players like Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther need to provide scoring punch when the starters rest to prevent New York’s bench from blowing the game open.

Tighten perimeter defense:

The Knicks are fourth in the league in three-pointers made. Jamal Murray and Christian Braun must chase Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson off the line. Note that Denver currently ranks 25th in defensive rating.

New York Knicks

Maintain the rebound advantage:

New York ranks third in the NBA in rebounding. Towns and Mitchell Robinson need to limit Denver to one shot per possession, especially since Denver is bottom-five in rebounding.

Manage the Josh Hart injury:

With Hart questionable after exiting Tuesday’s game, Anunoby and Bridges will have to shoulder even more defensive responsibility. Their ability to switch onto Murray will be a game-changer.

Exploit the back-to-back:

Denver played a grueling game in Detroit last night. The Knicks, who rested starters early against Washington, should look to push the pace and tire out the Nuggets’ veteran core.

Nuggets vs. Knicks prediction and pick

The Knicks are currently the hottest team in the Eastern Conference. They have won their last seven games by an average margin that looks more like a video game than reality. Sure, the Nuggets still boast the league’s best offensive rating. However, the loss of Gordon has noticeably hurt their defensive rotations and physicality on the glass.

New York’s combination of elite three-point shooting and offensive rebounding makes them a nightmare matchup for a tired Nuggets team playing their second game in 24 hours. Add in Madison Square Garden’s energy, and the advantage tilts further toward the home side.

Final Score Prediction: Knicks 119, Nuggets 111

Spread: Knicks -6.5

Over/Under: Over 224.5