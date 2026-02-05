ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 113: Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira continues on the prelims with a bout between Wang Cong and Eduarda Moura in the flyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Cong-Moura prediction and pick.

Wang Cong (8-1) is coming off composed unanimous decisions over Ariane Lipski and Bruna Brasil after earlier finishing Victoria Leonardo and Paula Luna on the regional scene. She’s sharpened her volume boxing and takedown defense as she comes into his fight this weekend against Eduarda Moura.

Eduarda Moura (12-1) enters this weekend winning three of her last four in the UFC with grinding decisions over Lauren Murphy and Veronica Hardy after a narrow split-decision loss to Denise Gomes snapped her undefeated run. Her physical wrestling and top pressure remain her calling card as he comes into his fight this weekend against Wang Cong.

Here are the UFC Vegas 113 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 113 odds: Wang Cong-Eduarda Moura odds

Wang Cong: -380

Eduarda Moura: +300

Over 2.5 rounds: -195

Under 2.5 rounds: +150

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Wang Cong will win

Last Fight: (W) Ariane Lipski da Silva – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 (2 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Wang Cong has the tools to turn this into a striker vs grappler showcase and keep it in her wheelhouse. She owns the cleaner boxing, faster hands, and better lateral movement, which should let her touch Moura at range and exit before clinches form.​

Over three rounds, Cong’s pace and efficiency become a real problem for a wrestling-based game like Moura’s that requires heavy energy investment on takedowns and top control. If Moura’s early shots get stuffed or forced into the fence, Cong’s jab, counters, and body work should start to snowball as the Brazilian’s entries slow down.

Defensively, Cong is composed enough to pummel for underhooks, circle off, and make Moura reset instead of chaining cleanly into shots. Once scrambles open up, Cong’s speed advantage and balance give her a strong chance to either separate or even land on top in transitions.

With judges increasingly favoring damage over control, Cong’s consistent volume and more visible striking moments project better on scorecards than brief pockets of control time. Add in her improving takedown defense and composure under pressure, and Cong looks well-positioned to outpoint Moura and score the upset at UFC Vegas 113.

Article Continues Below

Why Eduarda Moura will win

Last Fight: (W) Lauren Murphy – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 ( 4 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Eduarda Moura’s clearest path to victory is to suffocate Cong with relentless wrestling and top pressure over 15 minutes. Her takedown volume and willingness to shoot repeatedly can override Cong’s speed advantage if she consistently forces clinches and mat returns.

Once on top, Moura’s jiu-jitsu and heavy ground‑and‑pound turn Cong’s defensive grappling into a liability rather than a neutral phase. She excels at riding hips, pinning opponents to the fence, and chaining passes into back takes or arm triangles, which limits Cong’s ability to scramble clean.

The longer Moura can make this a wrestling match instead of a clean striking bout, the more Cong’s volume edge and footwork get muted. Judges still reward long stretches of control when the top fighter is chipping away with damage, and Moura has shown she can rack up control time and strikes from guard and half‑guard.​

If Moura avoids gassing early and cleans up her entries, this projects as a classic grinder’s win: clinches, takedowns, rides, and moments of near‑submissions that bank rounds. In that script, Moura’s physicality and grappling depth are enough to smother Cong and get her hand raised at UFC Vegas 113.

Final Wang Cong-Eduarda Moura prediction & pick

On paper, this looks like a classic striker vs grappler clash, but the numbers and tendencies lean slightly toward Wang Cong edging out a decision. Her massive output edge on the feet, with far higher significant strikes landed per minute and better accuracy, sets the baseline tempo of the fight.

Moura’s clearest path is still grinding takedowns and prolonged top control, yet she often needs multiple entries and a lot of energy to secure dominant positions. Against a mobile striker with solid defensive awareness, those failed shots can quickly translate into fatigue, slower entries, and more clean counters from Cong.

If Cong consistently circles off the fence and wins the first layer of takedown defense, her volume and accuracy will be far more visible to judges than short stretches of control. With markets already favoring her and projecting a strong chance of a decision result, the most likely script is Cong stuffing enough attempts to keep this primarily standing.

Over three rounds, Cong’s pace, shot selection, and cardio profile make a late swing in momentum plausible even if she drops an early grappling-heavy frame. Wang Cong gets the win by competitive, strike-heavy decision at UFC Vegas 113.

Final Wang Cong-Eduarda Moura Prediction & Pick: Wang Cong (-380), Over 2.5 Rounds (-195)