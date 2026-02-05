ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.
It's NBA trade deadline day, and we are showing you every pick, prediction, and odds for your favorite basketball games. This battle will feature a team that has traded part of its starting lineup and a team in playoff contention as the Chicago Bulls battle the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. It's time to check out our NBA odds series, while making a Bulls-Raptors prediction, and pick.
The Bulls traded Coby White to the Charlotte Hornets, and that was one of the plethora of trades the team made over the last 72 hours, as they reshuffled their team. Currently, the team sits at 24-27, holding onto the 10th-place spot in the Eastern Conference. But this team that suits up tonight will look vastly different from the squad that started the season.
The Raptors are having a strong season, at 30-22 and sixth in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, they have been relatively healthy as they approach this game. Toronto has a chance to move up in the standings as they face a Chicago team that has struggled this season.
NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings
Bulls vs. Raptors odds
Chicago Bulls: +8.5 (-110)
Toronto Raptors: -8.5 (-110)
Over: +270
Under: -340
Bulls vs. Raptors Key Injuries
Chicago: Zach Collins (Out) -Right Toe Sprain, Ousmane Dieng (Questionable) -Trade Pending, Ayo Dosunmu (Out) -Not With Team, Noa Essengue (Out) -Left Shoulder), Josh Giddey (Out) -Left Hamstring, Jaden Ivey (Probable) Trade Pending, Tre Jones (Out) -Left Hamstring, Julian Phillips (Out) -Not With Team, Collin Sexton (Questionable) -Trade Pending, Dalen Terry (Out)- Not With Team, Nikola Vucevic (Out) -Not With Team
Toronto: RJ Barrett (Out) Ankle Sprain
Bulls vs. Raptors betting trends
The Bulls are 25-26 ATS overall. Meanwhile, the Raptors are 25-27 ATS overall.
The Bulls are 11-14 against the spread on the road. Conversely, the Raptors are 10-16 against the spread at home.
The Bulls are 18-10 against the spread as underdogs. On the other hand, the Raptors are 11-17 against the spread as favorites.
The Bulls are 3-0-1 ATS in the past four games against the Raptors.
Keys to Bulls vs. Raptors Matchup
Who will even suit up for the Bulls? It seems like they have traded everyone. In addition to White, they traded Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics for Anfernee Simons. Earlier this week, the Bulls acquired Jaden Ivey, making him one of their new centerpieces. The Bulls' injury report is extensive, and many players are not suiting up against the Raptors. Ultimately, that makes it difficult to predict how this new team will gel.
Simons could debut for the Bulls at shooting guard. Additionally, Sexton or Ivey could start as the point guard. None of these three were with the Bulls last week. Isaac Okoro will start at small forward, and Matas Buzelis will be the power forward. Jalen Smith will be the starting center.
For the Bulls to beat the Raptors, they need their new team to gel quickly. Moreover, they need to find ways to slow the game down while excelling on offense. Before the trades, the Bulls were among the best offenses in the NBA, with a mediocre defense. Will any of that change tonight?
Brandon Ingram has been electric for the Raptors and leads the team with 21.9 points per game. Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes has been solid, averaging 19.4 points per game. Both will need to play well to battle the Bulls tonight. RJ Barrett is not playing, which puts more pressure on both players to perform.
Looking back at the last game against the Bulls, the Raptors struggled on defense. While they scored 118 points, they allowed 137. In that game, the Raptors allowed the Bulls to shoot 56.8% from the floor, including 41.2% from beyond the arc. They also gave the Bulls 27 free-throw attempts. Losing the board battle 49-35 did not help. For the Raptors to win this game, they must clamp down on defense and win the second-chance battles.
Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Bulls are going to look different in this game. Meanwhile, the Raptors have made almost no moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline. This sets up for what could become an ugly game for the Bulls. While the Bulls have played the Raptors well in the past, that might not translate to this game. Take the Raptors to cover the spread and possibly blow the Bulls out of the water as they continue their great season.
Final Bulls-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Raptors -8.5 (-110)
