It's NBA trade deadline day, and we are showing you every pick, prediction, and odds for your favorite basketball games. This battle will feature a team that has traded part of its starting lineup and a team in playoff contention as the Chicago Bulls battle the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. It's time to check out our NBA odds series, while making a Bulls-Raptors prediction, and pick.

The Bulls traded Coby White to the Charlotte Hornets, and that was one of the plethora of trades the team made over the last 72 hours, as they reshuffled their team. Currently, the team sits at 24-27, holding onto the 10th-place spot in the Eastern Conference. But this team that suits up tonight will look vastly different from the squad that started the season.

The Raptors are having a strong season, at 30-22 and sixth in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, they have been relatively healthy as they approach this game. Toronto has a chance to move up in the standings as they face a Chicago team that has struggled this season.

Bulls vs. Raptors odds

Chicago Bulls: +8.5 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: -8.5 (-110)

Over: +270

Under: -340

Bulls vs. Raptors Key Injuries

Chicago: Zach Collins (Out) -Right Toe Sprain, Ousmane Dieng (Questionable) -Trade Pending, Ayo Dosunmu (Out) -Not With Team, Noa Essengue (Out) -Left Shoulder), Josh Giddey (Out) -Left Hamstring, Jaden Ivey (Probable) Trade Pending, Tre Jones (Out) -Left Hamstring, Julian Phillips (Out) -Not With Team, Collin Sexton (Questionable) -Trade Pending, Dalen Terry (Out)- Not With Team, Nikola Vucevic (Out) -Not With Team

Toronto: RJ Barrett (Out) Ankle Sprain