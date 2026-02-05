ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 113 as the Prelims continue with this next Bantamweight (135) bout. Tajikistan's Muin Gafurov will welcome Poland's new prospect Jakub Wiklacz in what should be an exciting scrap. Check our UFC odds series for the Gafurov-Wiklacz prediction and pick.

Muin Gafurov (20-6) has gone 2-2 inside the UFC since joining in 2023. After back-to-back losses, he responded with consecutive wins over Kyung Ho Kang and Rinya Nakamura, capitalizing his last time out as the heavy underdog. He comes in the betting favorite standing 5-foot-7 with a 68-inch reach.

Jakub Wiklacz (17-3-2) makes his second walk to the UFC octagon following a split decision win over Patchy Mix in his debut in October 2025. The former KSW champion is looking to make another big impression against a formidable opponent, standing 5-foot-9 with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 113 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings

UFC Vegas 113 Odds: Muin Gafurov-Jakub Wiklacz Odds

Muin Gafurov: -135

Jakub Wiklacz: +114

Over 2.5 rounds: -130

Under 2.5 rounds: +100

Why Muin Gafurov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Rinya Nakamura – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO, 7 SUB

Muin Gafurov overcame +430 underdog betting odds against another olympic-caliber wrestler in Japan's Rinya Nakamura. Gafurov proved to possess better control through the transitions and managed to make a difference with his striking as well. The win has to be a huge confidence boost and he's put the rest of the division on notice with the performance. If Gafurov can easily put away another highly-touted prospect in two-straight fights, he should be making a case for a ranking next to his name.

Gafurov is an extremely talented wrestler and finds his success through control on the ground. He's consistent with his striking from grappling positions and he's constantly threatening chokes when he's able to take the back. While his striking certainly isn't on the same level, he may not need to lean on it too much given his opponent's willingness to engage in the grappling.

Gafurov should be able to win as the favorite if he remains diligent with his ground-and-pound while remaining defensive in the grappling. Wiklacz is a huge submission threat and if Gafurov isn't careful, he risks losing position and potentially falling to submission for the second time.

Why Jakub Wiklacz Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Patchy Mix – S DEC

Last 5: 4-0-1

Finishes: 10 SUB

Jakub Wiklacz was extremely impressive during his debut against Patchy Mix and while the scorecards read a split decision, he managed a great performance on short notice against a seasoned opponent. Wiklacz, typically a submission threat, landed 107 significant strikes while remaining very defensive and avoiding damage. Expect him to exploit his reach advantage during this fight as he leans on the striking from range.

A glaring issue of Wiklacz's debut was the five takedowns he surrendered to Mix throughout the fight. While he managed to turn away two attempts, he spent critical moments on his back and kept Mix in the fight. Against a smothering wrestler like Gafurov, Wiklacz will have to remain diligent in his scrambles and getting to his feet, otherwise choosing to work his submission attempts on the ground.

Still, at just 29 years old, he has championship experience in other organizations and notably helped train MMA legend Joanna Jedrzejczyk during her strawweight title run. He's wise far beyond his years and will have to show a ton of poise in defending the constant pressure from Gafurov throughout this fight.

Final Muin Gafurov-Jakub Wiklacz Prediction & Pick

This should be another high-level fight when it comes to all things grappling. Muin Gafurov just took down one of the division's best pure wrestlers in Rinya Nakamura while Wiklacz was taken down five times during his debut. If Muin Gafurov is able to land takedowns consistently and often, this could be another bout where he controls his opponent on the ground and earns a unanimous decision.

However, Wiklacz's physical tools should give him ample opportunities to get back to his feet and work his striking advantage. He's crafty enough to learn from previous mistakes and offer more submission looks than his previous fight, so I don't expect Gafurov to put himself in too many compromising positions on the ground.

I expect Wiklacz to outlast the first few takedowns and turn the tide in this fight with his striking. The guillotine will be a constant opening and with his long limbs, it wouldn't be surprising if he managed to find a finish from there. Let's roll with the underdog for our final pick.

Final Muin Gafurov-Jakub Wiklacz Prediction & Pick: Jakub Wiklacz (+114); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-130)