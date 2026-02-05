ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC is back in action for a third-straight week as another Las Vegas card kicks off with this upcoming bout in the Women's Bantamweight (135) Division. Brazil's veteran Priscila Cachoeira will take on Poland's newest prospect Klaudia Sygula to open the night of fights. Check our UFC odds series for the Cachoeira-Sygula prediction and pick.

Priscila Cachoeira (13-7) has gone 5-7 inside the UFC since joining the roster in 2018. She's dropped three of her last four fights heading into this bout, hoping to bounce back and get back in the win column as the short underdog. Cachoeira stands 5-foot-7 with a 65-inch reach.

Klaudia Sygula (7-2) is 1-1 heading into her third UFC appearance since 2024. She dropped her debut bout to Melissa Mullins, but managed to rebound with a unanimous decision win over Irina Alekseeva. Sygula comes into this bout the short betting favorite, standing 5-foot-7 with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 113 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 113 Odds: Priscila Cachoeira-Klaudia Sygula Odds

Priscila Cachoeira: +124

Klaudia Sygula: -148

Over 2.5 rounds: -120

Under 2.5 rounds: -110

Why Priscila Cachoeira Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Joselyne Edwards – TKO (right hook, R1)

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO

Priscila Cachoeira makes a return to action looking to avenge her last disappointing outing back in August 2025. The loss came after her performance bonus knockout of Josiane Nunes in which Cachoeira landed a flush uppercut to finish the fight. She may have rushed in too soon against Edwards while undermining the power coming back her way. If she's able to practice patience this time around, we should see an improved version of Cachoeira come Saturday.

Priscila Cachoeira violent with her boxing when pinning opponents' backs against the cage. Given her relentless forward pressure, she's typically the advancing side and will pressure opponents to make quick decisions in the striking. She has an arsenal of weapons and will go to her elbows and knees often, so she's very dangerous when getting combinations off and countering.

The grappling has been a clear struggle for her in the past with four submission losses, but she's typically sound in remaining on her feet with a 67% takedown defense rate. If she can emphatically keep this fight on the feet and discourage Sygula from changing levels, it could lead to greater confidence in her striking and defense.

Why Klaudia Sygula Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Irina Alekseeva – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Following a tough debut appearance, Klaudia Sygula showed a great deal of improvement in her last win over Irina Alekseeva. She countered an ultra-aggressive Alekseeva with clean boxing and ability to slip out of danger. She landed a whopping 156 significant strikes through three rounds while mixing in a singular successful takedown. Expect her to display numerous improvements and new wrinkles to her game as she continues to gain experience through high-level training camps.

Sygula admits to making positive, yet drastic changes to her life following the loss. After moving to Florida and joining American Top Team, the difference in her fight style and performance has been tangible. While she hasn't shown much of her grappling up to this point, the clear gap in Cachoeira's game could allow Sygula to test new skills in hopes of notching a submission. It will be interesting to see whether she favors a fight on the feet or chooses to exploit the grappling.

Nevertheless, activity and movement will be most important for Sygula as she can't get caught staring at Cachoeira's straight jab. Her lateral movement has improved greatly and she fought her last bout with a sense of urgency, so expect similar tactics and strategy from her in this fight.

Final Priscila Cachoeira-Klaudia Sygula Prediction & Pick

With both women capable of finishing a fight, we should be in for an exciting bout given these two styles. Priscila Cachoeira will be looking to walk her opponent down while pressuring with constant strikes and kicks from the pocket. Klaudia Sygula uses much more of the octagon and should be playing the more reactionary role throughout this fight.

While Cachoeira is the more experienced and aggressive striker, the boxing we saw from Sygula during her last fight indicates she's the much more fluid of these two fighters. Landing 156 significant strikes through three rounds is very impressive and her ability to land shots on the counter will be the key to her success.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with Klaudia Sygula to win this fight either by late finish or on the judges' scorecards.

Final Priscila Cachoeira-Klaudia Sygula Prediction & Pick: Klaudia Sygula (-148); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-120)