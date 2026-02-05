ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 113: Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira continues on the prelims with a bout between Niko Price and Nikolay Veretennikov in the welterweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Price-Veretennikov prediction and pick.

Niko Price (16–9, 2 NC), returns on five days’ notice riding a rough skid, having dropped back-to-back bouts to Themba Gorimbo and Jacobe Smith after edging Alex Morono on the cards. The wild finishing threat still swings big and scrambles hard as he comes into his fight this weekend against Nikolay Veretennikov.

Nikolay Veretennikov (13–7) enters the weekend trying to steady a 1–3 UFC start that includes a recent decision loss to Punahele Soriano after finally earning his first Octagon win over Francisco Prado. The Kings MMA product still brings forward pressure and punching power as he comes into his fight this weekend against Niko Price.

Here are the UFC Vegas 113 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 113 odds: Niko Price- odds

Niko Price: +235

Nikolay Veretennikov: -290

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Niko Price will win

Last Fight: (L) Jacobe Smith – SUB R2

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 13 (10 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Niko Price’s avenue to victory is simple: turn this into a brawl at a pace Veretennikov hasn’t consistently proven he can handle. Price’s historical kill-or-be-killed style, big power, and willingness to exchange in the pocket are built to test Nikolay’s defense and chin early.

Veretennikov is structured and dangerous, but he often throws in short bursts with limited volume and minimal head movement, relying on durability and counters. Against a chaos merchant like Price, that means extended exchanges where Niko can swarm with combinations, elbows, and awkward shots from strange angles.

Price also has a knack for creating wild finishing sequences in scrambles and off broken positions, which matters against an opponent who has shown issues defensively and with takedown/grappling sequences. Even if Niko isn’t a traditional control grappler, his opportunistic ground-and-pound and unorthodox strikes can punish Veretennikov if the fight hits the mat on messy entries.

Short notice makes this volatile, but volatility favors the more dangerous finisher. The read is Price forces chaos, drags Veretennikov into a dirty firefight, and finds a momentum-swinging knockout or club-and-sub finish at UFC Vegas 113.

Why Nikolay Veretennikov will win

Article Continues Below

Last Fight: (L) Punahele Soriano – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 10 (9 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Nikolay Veretennikov’s best path is to stay disciplined and turn this into a clean, outside kickboxing match instead of the chaos Niko Price thrives in. With height, reach, and sharper straight shots, he can pick at Price’s porous defense while circling off the fence.

Price’s durability has clearly waned after multiple knockout and heavy-damage fights, and his defense has never been a strong suit. Veretennikov’s selective, accurate counters and body kicks are built to exploit a hittable opponent who often overcommits and squares his stance in exchanges.

If Nikolay maintains his usual measured tempo, he can let Price swing big, take half-steps back, and answer with clean two- and three-punch counters that win optics for judges. Short notice also slightly favors the better-conditioned, less reckless fighter, especially if he forces Price to miss and repeatedly reset.

Over three rounds, this projects as either a surgical striking performance or late attritional damage once Price’s output and explosiveness start to fade. The lean is Veretennikov staying composed, punishing defensive lapses, and banking a clear decision or late stoppage at UFC Vegas 113.

Final Niko Price-Nikolay Veretennikov prediction & pick

This matchup sets up as a classic durability-vs-structure clash, but the lean is slightly toward Nikolay Veretennikov surviving the chaos and winning rounds. He is the fresher, more defensively responsible fighter at this stage, with tighter mechanics and less accumulated damage than Niko Price.

Price still carries real power and danger, yet his defensive numbers and recent knockout/submission losses suggest a declining ability to absorb extended punishment. Veretennikov, by contrast, throws straighter, more economical combinations and can punish the wide, looping entries that Price routinely offers in exchanges.

If Nikolay keeps this mostly at mid-range, uses his jab and low kicks, and avoids getting drawn into prolonged brawls on the fence, his cleaner work rate should translate well to the cards. Short-notice dynamics also slightly favor the more composed, methodical striker, especially if he forces Price to miss big and reset repeatedly.

Given market sentiment and their current career trajectories, the most likely script is Veretennikov weathering a few wild bursts and steadily outlanding the veteran over three rounds. The prediction is Nikolay Veretennikov by decision, with a live chance of a late stoppage if Price’s durability fully collapses under sustained, accurate shots at UFC Vegas 113.

Final Niko Price-Nikolay Veretennikov Prediction & Pick: Nikolay Veretennikov (-290)