ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Timberwolves-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Warriors Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Golden State Warriors: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves are on a three-game wins streak, and they beat the Los Angeles Clippers twice and the Los Angeles Lakers once in those three games. Those are two very respectable teams, and the Timberwolves were able to handle them pretty easily in their wins. Minnesota is playing great basketball right now, and if they can continue to do so, they will win this game.

The Timberwolves play solid defense. They allow the fifth-fewest points per game, 11th-lowest field goal percentage, third-lowest three-point percentage, and opponents attempt the sixth-fewest free throws against them. In their last three games, the Timberwolves are allowing just 84 points per game. They have held their opponent to just 80 points in back-to-back games. With the way their defense has played, and is playing right now, the Timberwolves can win this game.

The Warriors have not played well lately. They snapped a five-game win streak with their win Thursday night, but they were unable to break 100 points. Along with that, the Warriors are averaging just 105.7 points per game in their last six games. The Timberwolves are going to win games with their defense, and this one will be no different. If Minnesota comes out strong defensively, they will win.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Golden State needs to find a way to turn it around. They are going to have a very tough time scoring against the Timberwolves, especially because they just played a hard fought game against the Houston Rockets Thursday night. However, Minnesota has not scored well during their mini win streak, so Golden State should be able to match them on defense. During their win streak, the Timberwolves have scored only 103.3 points per game. The Warriors will have to hold the Timberwolves to around that number if they want to win this game.

Golden State has been playing some good defense this season, so holding Minnesota to just over 100 points is very accomplishable for them. They are allowing the eighth-fewest points per game, and they just held the Rockets to 93 points on Thursday night. That was without Steph Curry and Draymond Green, as well. If the Warriors can have another night of great defensive play, they will be able to win on Friday.

Curry and Green were out Thursday night, but they should both be back on Friday. They are the two most important players on the Warriors, so having them back will be a massive help. Curry is the leading scorer on the team with 22.6 points per game, and leads the team with 6.6 assists, as well. The Warriors are obviously a much better team with Curry on the floor. With him and Green back, the Warriors can easily get back to their winning ways.

Final Timberwolves-Warriors Prediction & Pick

It is a fully rested Curry and Green, but I do think the Timberwolves will come out on top. I will take the Timberwolves to win straight up.

Final Timberwolves-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves ML (+108)