The Minnesota Timberwolves gave the city of Los Angeles a thorough spanking in back-to-back games this week, demolishing the LA Clippers 108-80 on Wednesday after destroying the LA Lakers on Monday 109-80. With this recent victory, the team have now won three straight, ending a four-game skid that had Anthony Edwards calling out his teammates for being “soft.” Afterward, Timberwolves guard Mike Conley shared his own sentiments about how the team reversed their losing streak, improving to 11-10 on the season.

“It was a back against the wall moment for all of us,” Conley said, via Wolves reporter Chris Hine on X, formerly Twitter. “One where you look up & the season can go one way or the other. You can hit rock bottom really quickly. We had to put our foot in the ground & say what do we want out of this season?”

Timberwolves end major skid

Of course, the 18-year veteran has seen his share of losing, and he was right to say that a short losing streak early in the season could easily snowball into poor seeding and early playoff elimination or a complete failure to qualify for the postseason.

Likewise, Mike Conley also knew the Timberwolves could play better than they had, and they just proved it with impressive demolition jobs of the anemic Lakers and the competitive Clippers.

Additionally, perhaps these quality wins could jumpstart their latest additions Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

While former Timberwolf Karl-Anthony Towns has flourished as a New York Knick, putting up 22.0 points and grabbing 15.0 rebounds in their last five games, Randle and DiVincenzo have played an up-and-down season so far.

Role player problems?

For instance, in the last five games, DiVincenzo has only averaged 7.8 points on splits of 41.2% shooting from the field and a respectable 37.o% from three. However, this is far from the kind of production the Wolves expected to receive from one of the highly coveted role players at the guard position league-wide.

Randle has also only averaged 18.8 points and 7.2 rebound in the same time frame, shooting a mediocre 49.3% from the field and a poor 27.8% from three, clogging up the lane for Ant-Man and Rudy Gobert.

Obviously, the Wolves will need more production from Randle to make up for the loss of offensive firepower in trading away Towns.

On the other hand, Randle should improve his chemistry with Edwards and Gobert, starting from limiting his pouting on the court, especially when he doesn't touch the ball.

The Timberwolves are Edwards' team, made obvious when the front office sent their longest-tenured player away, and Randle should learn to play KAT's role as a floor-spacer and rebounder to make life easy for their primary option.

Still, routing two playoff teams–though the Lakers are currently playing like bottom-feeders–in back-to-back games bodes well for Minnesota, and fans should look for them to build on these wins to climb further up in the standings.