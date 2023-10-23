James Cameron's classic film, Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, got a huge 4K Blu-ray release announcement.

Sailing onto 4K Blu-ray this fall

Titanic will be released on 4K UHD Blu-ray on December 5. This is the first time that Cameron's classic will be released in this format. Of course, the film had previously been released on standard Blu-ray and DVD formats.

This new release includes over 15 hours of special features, per the Amazon listing. Some of the new special features include a featurette titled “Titanic: Stories From the Heart,” a video where Cameron, Winslet, and producer Jon Landau reflect on their favorite memories from the film. There's another Cameron-heavy special feature, titled “Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron.” Lastly, there will be a “Fan Poster Gallery.” The upcoming release will come with two discs and will come with a digital edition of the film.

During its theatrical run, Titanic made over $1.8 billion worldwide and was the first film ever to pass $1 billion at the box office. Cameron is known for making box office smash hits like his Avatar films (which both made over $2 billion at the box office), and his 1997 film is no exception. With all of the re-releases the film has received, you can bet the number is even higher than $1.8 billion.

Titanic follows the love story of Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) and Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) — two people in different social classes. This all takes place during the titular ship's first voyage. Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart, and Bill Paxton also star in the film.