Rodrigo Prieto, DP of Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon, dished on the wild spanking scene with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The scene in question

About halfway through Killers of the Flower Moon, William King Hale (De Niro) is upset with his nephew, Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio). Hale is attempting to infiltrate the Osage family of Ernest's wife, Mollie (Lily Gladstone). One aspect of the plan doesn't go well, and Hale decides to punish his nephew.

His punishment was bending Ernest over and spanking him with a wooden paddle. “I do remember doing them quite a few times and thinking, ‘Oh, that must hurt,'” Prieto told Insider. “There was padding on his butt. But you could tell De Niro was really hitting him.”

Talking about DiCaprio's willingness to partake, Prieto said he “is game for so much,” and that “he'll do anything.”

Killers of the Flower Moon is Martin Scorsese's twenty-sixth feature film. It also marks his tenth collaboration with Robert De Niro and sixth with Leonardo DiCaprio. The film follows the conflict between in the Osage Nation and the murders of the Osage people. It is based on the novel of the same name written by David Grann. Scorsese will once again adapt one of Grann's novels for his next feature film, The Wager (based on the 2023 novel, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder).

Killers of the Flower Moon is in theaters now.