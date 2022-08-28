Compared to most of their peers, the Tennessee Titans have had a relatively quiet preseason. Most of the talk around the team revolved around rookie WR Treylon Burks and rookie QB Malik Willis. Burks, in particular, drew headlines after his conditioning came into question. Since that whole conditioning fiasco, though, Burks has been solid in training camp.

During the Titans’ final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, Burks gave the fans a bit of a scare. The rookie wide receiver exited the game with an apparent wrist injury. It was a scary moment for Tennessee fans, who are banking on Burks to carry the load left by AJ Brown. (via Adam Schefter)

Titans’ WR Treylon Burks suffered a wrist injury and is questionable to return tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2022

It turns out, though, that Treylon Burks’ injury isn’t as bad as many feared it was. The Titans wide receiver immediately checked back into the game after leaving the field. Shortly after, Burks caught a short pass from Malik Willis and ran it all the way for a touchdown. What a way to announce your return!

The Titans are entering the 2022 season with a lot of questions surrounding their roster. While Derrick Henry still remains as a dangerous threat, fans are wondering if the passing game will stay strong after the loss of both Brown and Julio Jones in free agency. A lot of pressure rests on Burks’ ability to adjust to the big leagues.

After a disappointing end to their season, the Titans are looking to redeem themselves. Will their offense be able to return to its previous solid form?