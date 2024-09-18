Wrexham AFC is owned by comedians and the club's fans had some jokes for Tom Brady before a big match against Birmingham City. Basically, Wrexham AFC's award-worthy fans spent a good 20 seconds asking very loudly who Brady was exactly using some choice words. This banter came on top of Eli Manning trash-talking Tom Brady days before the game.

“Who are you” Wrexham fans asked in unison. “Who the f****** hell are you?”

Well, part-owner of Birmingham City is just a footnote on the Hall of Famer's resume for any fans who did not know the answer to the rhetorically sung question. Brady did take the ribbing for the good European-based sporting fun it was. Rather than running toward security over a few curse words, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback threw up a thumbs up with a smile like it was an open touchdown pass.

Brady, a seven-time NFL Superbowl champion, got the last laugh too as his Birmingham City squad walked off with a 3-1 win. The loss was Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham's first of the season. Brady's Birmingham City remains undefeated so far.

There are not many places Brady will ever hear “Who the f****** hell are you?” from anyone. However, a full stadium corner full of rival fans is a different situation.

This incident highlights the unique culture of football fandom, where humor and rivalry go hand in hand. Perhaps more of this kind of fan engagement is needed in the USA. The comedic release might help ease some of the tensions that get individuals acting out permanently tossed from arenas.

Tom Brady's bunch beats Wrexham City's celebs

This “Hollywood Derby” moment going viral also underscores the growing popularity of Wrexham AFC and Birmingham City despite their League One status. Brady watched the game with David Beckham. Wrexham has seen a surge in attention since Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) joined the club's ownership group. In fact, this is not the first time Brady and Reynolds have traded barbs before a big game.

As Wrexham continues its journey up the English soccer pyramid, the fans’ passion and creativity will undoubtedly remain a defining feature of the club’s identity. For Tom Brady, this experience serves as a memorable introduction to the vibrant world of English football. Both clubs are experiencing historical stretches. Wrexham has been winning promotions every year to climb the league ladder. Birmingham City is at a low point of constant relegation after years of being a Premier League staple.

Both look to make the jump on their current paces, which should keep this rivalry fresh for a few more years on the pitch. Birmingham City manager Chris Davies might have been the only person unimpressed with the star power in the stands.

“All the stuff around the game is good for the club and good for other people,” Davies said. “But, for me, this was no different to Rotherham away at the weekend.”