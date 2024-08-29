Tom Brady has once again captured public attention, this time off the football field, by showcasing his strength in a personal workout session. The 47-year-old NFL GOAT, who has a towering presence at 6-foot-5 and weighs 225 pounds, recently posted a video on his Instagram revealing his max bench press of 245 pounds. This is quite impressive, considering Brady's age and his professional background, which has focused more on agility, mental prowess, and reading defenses more than brute strength.

The TB12 plan in action

In the video, Brady begins with lighter weights, warming up before progressing to a 225-pound bench press, which he manages with relative ease. Encouraged by onlookers in his Miami mansion’s workout room, his trainer added an additional 20 pounds to the bar. Although he initially struggles, with assistance, he successfully lifts 245 pounds on a second attempt, marking a personal best.

This achievement is significant, demonstrating Brady's commitment to maintaining a high level of physical fitness even after his formal retirement from professional sports. After all, you have to lift heavy if you want a successful career in the broadcast booth.

Despite his unparalleled success on the field, Brady's bench press might not shatter any records, but it's a testament to his dedication to his fitness and health, and with his TB12 diet and exercise plan, this video is sure to inspire and motivate folks of the same age to hop on it. It's particularly notable as Brady was never celebrated for his physical strength during his playing days, and rather made fun of at the draft combine for his physical appearance which makes this feat more reflective of his continued efforts to challenge himself in new ways after retirement.

This recent showcase not only adds to Brady's legendary status but also serves as an inspiration, showing that age and past roles do not define one's ability to reach new heights in physical achievements. It underscores an important message that with determination and hard work, maintaining peak physical condition is possible at any age, a lesson that resonates well beyond the realm of professional athletes.