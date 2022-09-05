Toni Storm reaches the top of the AEW women’s division

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa announced he would miss the All Out pay-per-view with an injury. At Sunday’s pay-per-view, Rosa’s friend and former number one contender Toni Storm reached the ultimate prize.

Storm defeated Jamie Hayter, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and Hikaru Shida in a four-way match to win the AEW interim Women’s Women Championship.

The match teased a bit of tension between two of AEW’s top women’s stars, Baker and Hayer. The two have been paired on AEW television together since Hayter made her AEW debut in August 2021.

This is Storm’s first championship in the company. She debuted back in March as part of the Women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament. Storm defeated Hayter in that tournament, and lost to the eventual winner Baker in the semi-final. Storm joined AEW following her release from WWE.

Storm earned a Women’s World Championship match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but lost to Rosa. The two then formed a tag team out of mutual respect, calling themselves ThunderStorm.

The team continued a feud with Baker and Hayter, which saw them compete in a match on the August 3rd edition of Dynamite. Hayter and Baker won the match ahead of Rosa’s injury announcement.

This match was much anticipated following rumors of Rosa having real-life heat with Baker and Hayter. According to Fightful Select, the plan for the Rosa-Storm match was for Storm to come out on top as champion.

This result allows AEW to revisit the Rosa-Storm match sometime down the road. With the lineal champion expected to be out for a few months, it will be a while before we see these to mix it up in the ring.