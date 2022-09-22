Tony Khan rights his The Acclaimed mistake from AEW’s All Out

When Tony Khan booked The Acclaimed to wrestle the Swerve in our Glory duo of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at AEW’s All Out, it felt like a compelling yet otherwise mildly predictable bout for a championship team still relatively early in their championship run.

The Acclaimed had wrestled for the AEW World Tag Team Championship before, on four occasions actually, but goodness gracious, once Billy Gunn officially joined the team as their “Daddy Ass,” the hype around the AEW original tag team grew to an unprecedented level. They started drawing massive reactions from crowds around the country, sold a ton of merch, and as a result, the momentum rapidly migrated from the champs to the challengers.

And yet, apparently, Khan didn’t see it, at least not yet. No, despite earning the biggest pop of the night in a city they have no connection to, The Acclaimed lost to Swerve in our Glory as the team originally planned. The match went as planned, every near-fall got more and more over, and in the end, the fans went home unhappy.

Fortunately, at Grand Slam, Khan righted his mistake in The Acclaimed’s hometown and put the duo over as the crowd cheered them on.

Chanting “Whoa Scissor Me Daddy” to both celebrate their hometown kids and to mock Keith Lee, The Acclaimed worked their butts off despite an early knee tweak by Max Caster, and in the end, a Fame Asser on Strickland by Gunn set the stage for a setup by Bowens and a successful Mic Drop from the top rope for the 1-2-3. New AEW Tag Team Champions, everyone loves The Acclaimed, and may Swerve in our Glory begin an AEW Pay-Per-View caliber decoupling.