While AEW All In didn't have the debut of Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, or any other former WWE World Champion, with the biggest fresh face being the “Highlight of the Night,” Ricochet, there was one big-time return Tony Khan booked that impacted the show more than the Grizzled Young Veterans, Jamie Hayter, or even Nigel McGuinness: Daniel Garcia.

That's right, after being off of television for weeks after being taken out by MJF after losing an International Championship match to Will Ospreay, fans openly assumed that the “Red Death” was heading to WWE, where he would be the next ex-AEW guy to take the NXT brand by storm, but based on All In Wembley, that doesn't appear to be the case any longer… or does it?

Asked this very question after All In by reporters at the media scrum, Khan revealed that Danielson is still under contract with AEW, even if he didn't get into too much detail on the matter.

“I don't wanna necessarily comment on everybody's contract length or status, but Daniel's here, and he's a great part of AEW. We've been having great success and this is a great night to reflect back on what we've been doing here in AEW. For some reason, we keep going back to this number of the past three years, but at Revolution, we talked about the three-year run of Sting and what a special three-year run it was of Sting in AEW from 2021 Revolution to Revolution 2024. Bryan Danielson, at All Out 2021, he debuted, and we're coming up on three years of Bryan Danielson in AEW, and again, a really special moment in that three years,” Khan told reporters at All In via WrestleTalk.

“It's been about three years with Daniel here. Daniel Garcia started with us in Daily's Place, and he was kind of on that run of shows right before we started wrestling in front of the crowds again. So he's someone who's been with us a really long time, somebody beloved by the fans and backstage, and we love having Daniel here, so without saying exactly what's going in, it's a good sign that he was here, I think, and really great to have him come and take that next step tonight after what happened with him and MJF and Will Ospreay being involved in the International Title.

“It was a great payoff to a lot of storytelling in recent weeks on Dynamite, and I think we're on a really great run of Dynamites. People thought this go-home show was probably the best we've done and one of the best shows, and it feels like that's been consistent. Coming out of Forbidden Door, I feel like Beach Break in Chicago was one of our best – it was when Garcia had gotten taken out right back then, leading into that MJF/Will Ospreay 59:58 International Title match setting up tonight's rematch. But Daniel Garcia's been a big part of AEW for a long time; we love having him here.”

Alright, so Garcia is still under contract with AEW and will presumably be for the next few weeks through All Out, but what about the future? Well, PW Insider came in clutch with that information shortly after Garcia's big spot, noting that he is currently under contract through October, with no clear decision on his future one way or the other.

Could Garcia still leave for AEW for NXT in time for Halloween Havoc? Potentially so, but hey, it sure seems like before that happens, Garcia will get a chance to throw down with MJF at All Out to really settle their score either once and for all or as the next chapter in a long-standing feud built to last into the future.

Tony Khan throws some subtle shade at CM Punk after All In

Turning his attention from a performer who may leave for WWE to one who has been gone for over a year now, TK surprisingly wasn't asked any questions about CM Punk but did touch on his situation a little bit, noting that booking Collision has been a whole lot easier now than it was a year ago for, well, obvious reasons.

“Last year, we had literally just launched Collision. I frankly think it's an easier environment backstage at Collision than it was a year ago to do things. It's a lot easier flow between the two shows than it was a year ago. I think the locker room is in a much better place than it was a year ago. As evidenced by when we came up here vs what happened here a year ago,” Khan declared via Fightful.

“It's a much easier job; I have dealing, because I had to deal with the people on Collision last year, and it's a much easier meeting process to put the TV together than it was a year ago. We were obviously dealing with a lot of things going into Wembley last year, which obviously showed up.”

Welp, there you go, folks; while Khan wasn't completely chill during the media scrum, as he went off on a reporter who called the FTW Championship a “joke,” he did pick his spots to brag after a very successful second show at Wembley Stadium in as many years, which, all things considered, is justified.