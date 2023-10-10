The 2023-24 NBA season is just right around the corner. That means it's time for fantasy basketball managers to start preparing for their respective drafts. Most managers will place their focus on targeting star players like Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, or Giannis Antetokounmpo who put up gaudy stat lines for their teams every single night. But with every new season also comes the excitement of welcoming some top rookies who shouldn't be overlooked in fantasy basketball and could immediately make an impact in their debut seasons.

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler surprisingly wound up as the most valuable rookie in last year's class, per Yahoo's fantasy rankings. He enters this year as the highest-valued sophomore, mainly because of his shot-blocking prowess and threat as a double-double machine. Orlando's Paolo Banchero, the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year, and Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams were also among the standout rookies from a fantasy standpoint.

As the No. 1 overall pick, Banchero was expected to be a fantasy basketball contributor right away. So was Williams, who was the Thunder's 12th overall pick. But nobody really saw Kessler to be an immediate fantasy threat, let alone, the best fantasy basketball rookie to come out of the 2022 draft class. As the Jazz center showed, anyone can pop off especially if given the opportunity.

Which rookies will wind up becoming the top fantasy basketball contributors of their class? Let's rank the top 10 fantasy basketball rookies for the 2023-24 NBA season.

10. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

Stats at UCLA: 17.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.5 SPG, 48.1% FG, 31.7% 3P

The Miami Heat missed out on Damian Lillard, which means there is more food available for everyone on the table, including Jaime Jaquez Jr. As a 22-year-old rookie, Jaquez comes in as one of the more NBA-ready prospects in this year's class. Add the fact that the Heat lost a couple of rotation pieces in Gabriel Vincent and Max Strus during the summer, the former Bruin's pathway for consistent minutes off the bench for coach Erik Spoelstra is certainly on the docket.

In his senior year at UCLA, Jaquez averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting over 48 percent from the field. Selected 19th overall by the Heat, the 6-foot-7 wing possesses a polished offensive game that could make him an immediate contributor, especially for a team that just made the NBA Finals. Pat Riley also sees him as a perfect fit for Heat Culture.

If Jaquez is able to carve out a solid role in his rookie campaign, he could be a solid flier for points and rebounds in deeper leagues.

9. Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

Stats at Duke: 5.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.4 BPG, 65.8% FG

Dereck Lively II has already started two preseason games for the Dallas Mavericks. He didn't rack up much stats in their two games in Abu Dhabi. But all signs still point toward the 19-year-old drawing the opening night start at center for the Mavericks against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Lively was an imposing defensive presence in his lone season at Duke, where he averaged 2.4 blocks per game. He didn't score the ball much, but his size and athleticism could make him a favorite target for Luka Doncic around the basket.

Lively may need to compete with veterans such as Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, and the newly-acquired Richaun Holmes for minutes. But given his potential as a lob threat and Dallas' need for a shot-blocking presence, the pathway for minutes is definitely there for the 7-foot-1 center.

8. Taylor Hendricks, Utah Jazz

Stats at Central Florida: 15.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.7 BPG, 1.8 3PG (39.4% 3P), 47.8% FG

It's going to be tough to leave out a Utah Jazz rookie off this list especially after Walker Kessler's stellar debut campaign. Drafted 9th overall, Taylor Hendricks joins a rather crowded Jazz frontcourt that already features Kessler, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, and John Collins, who was acquired earlier this summer.

In his lone year at Central Florida, Walker averaged 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks while making 1.8 three-pointers per game on an efficient 39.4 percent clip. His upside as a shot-blocker and a floor-spacer makes him an intriguing fantasy asset should he get the opportunity to play.

The minutes may not be there for the 6-foot-9 forward early on during the season. However, if Utah commits to rebuilding later in the campaign, there is potential for the Jazz to unleash Hendricks in the second half of the season much like they did with Kessler.

7. Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers

Stats at Houston: 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 BPG, 1.4 SPG, 46.5% FG, 34.7 3P%

Selected 8th overall by the Indiana Pacers, Jarace Walker could immediately carve out a starting role for coach Rick Carlisle's squad. He may have to battle Obi Toppin, who was acquired from the New York Knicks, for that job. But regardless if he starts or not, the chance for minutes are there for Walker in his rookie campaign.

Walker isn't much of an efficient three-point shooting threat like Hendricks is. But he did shoot a decent clip from beyond the arc in his freshman year at Houston. Nonetheless, the 20-year-old's fantasy upside hangs on his ability to rack up the stats on the defensive end. His college numbers showed he could be a good source for stocks (steals and blocks), which is always a favorite among fantasy basketball managers.

It remains to be seen whether that will translate to the NBA level. But he should get plenty of opportunity to showcase his defensive upside with a rebuilding program like the Pacers.

6. Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Stats at Overtime Elite: 16.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 6.2 APG, 2.4 SPG, 56.8% FG

The Rockets selected Amen Thompson with the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, one spot higher than his brother Ausar, who went to the Pistons. Amen was a standout alongside his twin in the Overtime Elite basketball league. In 16 games, he averaged 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 2.4 steals while shooting an elite 56.8 percent from the field.

Thompson will likely start off his NBA career in a reserve role behind veteran guard Fred VanVleet, whom the Rockets inked to a massive contract this offseason. Nonetheless, the 6-foot-6 guard should be a significant bench piece for coach Ime Udoka given Thompson's upside as an all-around talent. An explosive athlete, his size size and versatility make him an intriguing prospect, especially in dynasty settings.

However, his work-in-progress jumper along with the multiple mouths to feed in Houston could limit his potential as a scorer in his rookie season. Though he did shoot an elite percentage at Overtime Elite, Thompson's efficiency could take a hit as he adjusts to the NBA level of play. Nonetheless, he could contribute right away in other departments such as rebounds, assists, and steals, especially in deeper leagues.

5. Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

Stats at Overtime Elite: 16.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.1 APG, 1.3 BPG, 2.7 SPG, 48.3 FG%

Despite being taken one spot after his brother Amen in the NBA Draft, Ausar Thompson should carve out a better fantasy basketball year in his rookie campaign over his twin. Thompson is expected to start immediately for the Detroit Pistons and run alongside Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey on the perimeter. But head coach Monty Williams opts to bring him in slowly as a reserve, it shouldn't take long for him to overtake the likes of Killian Hayes, Alec Burks, and Joe Harris as the Pistons look to take the next step in the East.

Thompson won the MVP of the Overtime Elite basketball league off averages of 16.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 2.7 steals. Thompson was also a standout for the Pistons during the Las Vegas Summer league. In four games in Vegas, he averaged 13.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks.

\As you can see with his stats, Thompson has the potential to become a counting stats monster immediately in his rookie season. As with most rookies, he could struggle with his efficiency and his lack of a consistent jump shot could limit his value and his scoring ability.

Nonetheless, given his tendency to rack up the stocks, Thompson should be one of the hotter commodities among the rookies this upcoming season.

4. Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Stats at Alabama: 18.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.9 3PG, 43.0% FG, 38.4% 3P, 85.9% FT

Selected No. 2 overall by the Charlotte Hornets, Brandon Miller should be as a starter right away for the rebuilding franchise despite still having wings like Gordon Hayward and the returning Miles Bridges on the roster.

The 6-foot-8 forward is coming off a stellar freshman campaign at Alabama, where he earned the SEC Player of the Year award and consensus All-American honors. Miller's three-point shooting stood out with his smooth buttery stroke and his ability to score from all three levels raised his stock as the season went on.

However, Miller did struggle in his first taste of NBA basketball while playing in the Las Vegas Summer League. He shot just 31.3 percent from beyond the arc through the tournament, which raised some concerns on whether his 38.4 percent shooting clip from college will translate to the next level.

Nonetheless, Miller should have a solid opportunity to get plenty of reps in Charlotte, as it should prioritize developing the 20-year-old into one of its franchise cornerstones alongside LaMelo Ball.

From a fantasy basketball standpoint, the rookie should be able to contribute with his scoring and rebounding, while draining potentially a couple of three-pointers on a nightly basis. As he continues to adjust to NBA basketball, he will struggle with his shot initially. Expect growing pains from the Hornets rookie to begin his career.

3. Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

Stats for G-League Ignite: 16.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 3.4 TOV, 42.9% FG, 76.4 FT%

With the Damian Lillard era ending in RIP City, Scoot Henderson should take over the reigns for the Portland Trail Blazers. Though Anfernee Simons should also get a good chunk of the ball handling duties, Henderson will get plenty of opportunities to run the show in Portland.

Henderson is a freak athlete at the point guard spot. Many view him as a young Russell Westbrook with his ability to explode off the bounce and impact the game with his sheer athleticism. As he showed in the G-League, he is a solid rebounder for his position and that should translate at the next level due to his strength and build.

Henderson's ability to explode to the basket and draw defenses in the lane has also opened the playmaking aspect of his game, so he should also be able to contribute in the assist department as well.

But like with many young guards in the NBA, he could be prone to turnovers, as he was in the G-League, which will bring down his fantasy value. Henderson could also struggle shooting the ball out of the gates as with other rookies in the league. Moreover, his lack of a consistent three-point shot also limits his ceiling fantasy-wise.

Nonetheless, the explosive 6-foot-2 rookie should be able to make a lot of noise in fantasy basketball with the massive opportunity he will get right away.

2. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Stats at Gonzaga: 14.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.7 BPG, 60.7% FG, 1.3 3PG

If not for the existence of the No. 1 rookie on this list, Chet Holmgren would be the top fantasy basketball rookie entering the 2023-24 NBA season. Regardless, Holmgren is going to be a cheat code.

The Oklahoma City Thunder stud faced off with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in his preseason debut and he did not at all disappoint (the other didn't, as well, by the way). Holmgren dropped 21 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting and added nine rebounds and two three-pointers. Wemby may be more nimble and agile, which makes him a more versatile creator and scorer. But from a fantasy basketball perspective, Holmgren can produce across multiple categories the same way the Spurs rookie can.

Holmgren will obviously be a top pick in dynasty settings, but he likely won't score as much every single night since the Thunder do have a nightly 30 PPG scorer in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Health may also be a question mark, considering he is just coming off a foot injury that forced him to miss the entire 2022-23 season. Nonetheless, granted a clean bill of health for the entire year, Holmgren should be able to contribute right away with his shot blocking, rebounding, and efficient field goal percentage.

1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Stats for Metropolitan 92: 21.6 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 2.4 APG, 3.0 BPG, 47.0% FG, 1.4 3PG (27.5% 3P)

We all knew Victor Wembanyama is going to be unfair. But we didn't know he would be this unfair right away. The prized San Antonio Spurs rookie showed out in his preseason debut against Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wemby had an easy 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go along with five rebounds, two three-pointers, a block, and two steals — showcasing an all-around fantasy game that could entice fantasy basketball managers to burn an early-round pick on him, regardless of the setting.

From a fantasy basketball standpoint, Wembanyama is arguably a top-three dynasty option given his tantalizing upside. Shot blocking should be the hall mark of his game, considering he averaged 3.0 blocks per game for Metropolitans 92 last season.

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick should also be able to contribute right away in multiple categories such as points, rebounds, assists, and three-point shooting. With his ability to create off the dribble and shoot from the outside, he has potential to become a three-level scorer out of the gates. He has also shown playmaking chops in the past. If he is also able to utilize his 8-foot wingspan to get these kinds of defensive plays, it's over for the rest of the league.

Wemby with the swipe and SLAM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Br4gcYAyCx — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 10, 2023

The NBA has never seen a talent like Wembanyama and so have fantasy managers. As with any 7-footer in the league, health will be the main concern for the French prodigy. If Wemby is able to stay on the floor, he could finish his rookie season as a top-20 fantasy asset.