Pokimane names YouTube as the best money-making platform. Here's why:
Pokimane, a renowned streamer, ranks various platforms (TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube) based on how much content creators can make on a recent podcast. The streamer provided insights into the ways creators make money on various social media platforms and the possible problems they face.
@poki
ranking social media platforms based on how much $$$ they pay 👀 do y’all agree? this is from both personal experience + what friends have told me! lil podcast clip for y’all 🫶🏻 #contentcreator #socialmediatips #monetizetiktok
About Pokimane:
— pokimane (@pokimanelol) April 4, 2024
Imane “Pokimane” Anys is a Morroccan-Canadian internet personality. She's best known for her live streams on Twitch where she plays video games, interacts with her audience, and occasionally creates content related to lifestyle and commentary.
Pokimane gained prominence initially by streaming gameplay from popular titles like League of Legends and Fortnite, and she has since diversified her content to include various other games and discussions. She's also active on YouTube, where she uploads highlights from her streams, vlogs, and other content.
On her recent podcast on TikTok, Pokimane ranks various social media platforms based on how much money a content creator can make from them.
#4 – TikTok: Few Ways to Make Money Despite Many Followers
Speaking on the podcast, the female streamer ranks TikTok at the bottom of the list. Pokimane highlighted the challenges faced by TikTok creators, despite gaining substantial followings. She noted that even with millions of followers, creators find it hard to make a living on TikTok due to limited money-making options. The difference between follower count and earnings on TikTok raises doubts about its reliability as a primary income source.
#3 Instagram: Not the Best for Making Money, But Still Great for Influencers
Pokimane then turned her attention to Instagram. She ranks Instagram third in terms of monetization potential. Pokimane acknowledges its similarities with TikTok in terms of short-form content.
She emphasized the different monetization options available on Instagram such as posts, stories, and brand partnerships. Additionally, Pokimane highlighted that the follower counts on Instagram hold greater value within the influencer community compared to TikTok.
#2 Twitch: Ads Bring Money, but Income Can Be Unpredictable
Claiming the second position in Pokimane's ranking is Twitch. It is the platform where she has built a substantial following over the years. In her podcast, Pokimane lauded Twitch for its built-in advertising model.
She mentioned that Twitch offers monetization through standard ads and sponsored content opportunities. Moreover, she noted additional revenue streams such as subscriptions, donations, and merchandise sales, contributes to the income potential for streamers. However, Twitch's revenue stream relies solely on audience engagement, posing challenges for creators seeking consistent earnings.
#1 YouTube: Long-Term Investment
At the top of Pokimane's ranking sits YouTube. YouTube is a platform renowned for its monetization features and enduring profitability. Pokimane highlighted YouTube's ad payouts, surpassing others, based on her experience as a content creator.
Moreover, she highlighted the long-term investment aspect of YouTube content. The streamer notes that videos can continue to generate revenue for creators years after their initial upload. solidifies its position as creators' top choice.
Conclusion
As Pokimane's exclusive contract with Twitch comes to an end, her reflections on social media monetization gain significance. This marks a pivotal moment in her career, prompting her to explore new avenues and platforms. Through her experiences and observations, Pokimane provides valuable insights that can benefit fellow content creators engaging with the ever-changing digital landscape.
With TikTok falling behind in terms of revenue potential and YouTube standing out as the preferred choice, creators are urged to make thoughtful decisions about which platforms to invest their time and content in. In a competitive industry where success depends on maximizing earnings, the platform choice becomes a crucial factor in achieving financial sustainability.
For more of the latest show business news and the latest about your favorite content creators, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.