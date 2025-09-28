The Arkansas football team had a bad game against Notre Dame on Saturday. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is on the hot seat, following another disappointing start to a season. The Razorbacks lost to Notre Dame, 56-13, and fell to 2-3 on the campaign.

Following the blowout, Pittman is teasing that he will make changes to the team this season.

“Possibly,” Pittman said after the game at his presser, and reported by On3. “I’ve got some time to think about some things. Possibly.”

Pittman is under fire from Arkansas fans. The coach is in his sixth season at the school, but has an overall record around .500.

“If I was a fan I’d be mad at me too. You know?” Pittman said. “I’d be frustrated as hell with me. But here’s what I’ll say: As long as I’m the head coach at Arkansas I’m going to fight my butt off to get the guys out there and how long that is, that’s not, it is partly up to me because of what we put on the field, but that’s not my call.”

Arkansas allowed 42 points in the first half against Notre Dame.

Sam Pittman's days may be numbered at Arkansas

Pittman and his Razorbacks got beat down at home by Notre Dame Saturday. It was a very tough loss for Arkansas, as Notre Dame entered the contest with a 1-2 record. Notre Dame also had lots of questions on defense entering the game.

“The ability to handle success is always a challenge,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said, per the Associated Press. “And the ability to handle criticism is always a challenge. I’m proud of both sides of the ball.”

There have been several coaches fired already this season at power 4 programs. If Pittman doesn't start winning, he may be joining them. The Arkansas head coach has lost three games in a row. One of them was an upset defeat to Memphis. Arkansas also lost a major recruit in recent weeks.

Arkansas football next plays at Tennessee on October 11.