On Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, The Boss Bruce Springsteen — who has written countless hit songs — is celebrating his 76th birthday.

With 21 studio albums and countless compilations under his belt, Springsteen has a dense catalog of hit songs. Even his worst albums (Lucky Town and Human Touch) have their moments.

So, without further ado, here is our extensive list of Springsteen's 76 greatest songs.

The definitive ranking of Bruce Springsteen's 76 best songs

Below is the full list of Springsteen's 76 best songs. They are separated into groups of 10 or 11 before the top 25, which will get a blurb for each of them.

#76-66

76. “You Can Look (But You Better Not Touch)” (The River)

75. “Radio Nowhere” (Magic)

74. “Incident on 57th Street” (The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle)

73. “Downbound Train” (Born in the U.S.A.)

72. “Rainmaker” (Letter to You)70. ”

71. “Step on It” (Tracks)

70. “Girls in Their Summer Clothes” (Magic)

79. “The Rising” (The Rising)

68. “Working on a Dream” (Working on a Dream)

67. “My City of Ruins” (The Rising)

66. “If I Was the Priest (Letter to You)

Recap: There are not many bad Bruce Springsteen songs, and none of these fit the bill. Some recent releases, like Letter to You's “Rainmaker” and “If I Was the Priest” just make the cut. Meanwhile, going back a few more years to 2007 and 2009, “Girls in Their Summer Clothes” and “Working on a Dream” prove that even in his later years, Springsteen can write a bop.

#65-56

65. “Devils & Dust” (Devils & Dust)

64. “I'm Goin' Down” (Born in the U.S.A.)

63. “Letter to You” (Letter to You)

62. “Death to My Hometown” (Wrecking Ball)

61. “Long Walk Home” (Magic)

60. “The Ghost of Tom Joad” (The Ghost of Tom Joad)

59. “Merry Christmas, Baby (A Very Special Christmas)

58. “Streets of Philadelphia” (Philadelphia soundtrack)

57. “Something in the Night” (Darkness on the Edge of Town)

56. “Cover Me” (Born in the U.S.A.)

Recap: The list continues to evolve with the new 10 selections. “Merry Christmas, Baby” is one of the only covers on this list (you can probably imagine the other). It's one of Springsteen's best covers, and he is the definitive iteration of the holiday song.

“The Ghost of Tom Joad” is one of Springsteen's darkest songs. Nebraska was dark, almost cynical, but as an album, The Ghost of Tom Joad elicits the imagery of dark storm clouds. It all starts with that opening track.

#55-46

55. “Ghosts” (Letter to You)

54. “My Father's House” (Nebraska)

53. “If I Should Fall Behind” (Lucky Town)

52. “Adam Raised a Cain” (Darkness on the Edge of Town)

51. “Kitty's Back” (The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle)

50. “Darlington County” (Born in the U.S.A.)

49. “Spirit in the Night” (Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.)

48. “Out in the Street” (The River)

47. “I'll See You in My Dreams” (Letter to You)

46. “Meeting Across the River” (Born to Run)

Recap: Perhaps the biggest surprise in this batch of songs is “I'll See You in My Dreams.” As Springsteen has gotten older, he has gotten more reflective. “I'll See You in My Dreams” is a promise to all those who have passed away. It's a beautiful melody that hits home as Springsteen reaches his mid-70s.

#45-36

45. “I'm on Fire” (Born in the U.S.A.)

44. “Bobby Jean” (Born in the U.S.A.)

43. “Tunnel of Love” (Tunnel of Love)

42. “Better Days” (Lucky Town)

41. “Human Touch” (Human Touch)

40. “Into the Fire” (The Rising)

39. “Racing in the Street” (Darkness on the Edge of Town)

38. “Johnny 99” (Nebraska)

37. “Because the Night” (Live 75-85)

36. “Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street?” (Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.)

Recap: Many years ago, Springsteen wrote “Because the Night” for Patti Smith, and it appears on her Easter album. While it's certainly one of her signature songs, Springsteen's rendition, first officially released on his mammoth Live 75-85 box set, makes the argument that he should have never given it away.

Lucky Town and Human Touch were released on the same day in 1992. They are two of Springsteen's more forgettable works, especially since they are without the E Street Band, but they still have their moments.

“Better Days” plays like a desperate attempt by The Boss to get back to his “Glory Days.” The similarities to the hit Born in the U.S.A. track are too close to ignore, but it's still one of the better songs on the album.

The Rising was Springsteen's reunion with the E Street Band after nearly two decades. They last collaborated on his Born in the U.S.A. album in 1984. “Into the Fire” is a slower ballad from the album, but its hopeful message was crucial at the time of its release. Most of the album deals with the aftermath of 9/11, and Springsteen knew exactly what to say at that time.

#35-26

35. “Backstreets” (Born to Run)

34. “Brilliant Disguise” (Tunnel of Love)

33. “Independence Day” (The River)

32. “My Love Will Not Let You Down” (Tracks)

31. “My Hometown” (Born in the U.S.A.)

30. “Mansion on the Hill” (Nebraska)

29. “Lonesome Day” (The Rising)

28. “Growin' Up” (Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.)

27. “Santa Claus is Comin' to Town” (In Harmony 2)

26. “Darkness on the Edge of Town” (Darkness on the Edge of Town)

Recap: There are just too many songs in Springsteen's vast discography. Something like “Lonesome Day” from The Rising or “My Love Will Not Let You Down” from his Tracks box set would be another artist's signature song.

Springsteen has always embodied a rebellious spirit, and “Growin' Up” encompasses that. “When they said ‘sit down,' I stood up,” he says in the chorus.

The other notable cover on this list is “Santa Claus is Comin' to Town,” which was part of Sesame Street's In Harmony 2 soundtrack and later released as a B-side to “My Hometown.”

When you hear the song in malls around Christmas, it's almost always Springsteen's rendition, made complete by the late Clarence Clemons' deep timbre.

The top 25

Now, it begins to get trickier. The final 25 entries on the list will get a blurb. Springsteen has so many great songs, but most of these are from his first seven albums.

25. “Sherry Darling” (The River)

“Sherry Darling” is a return to the roots that “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” laid down. The River, a double album, features a variety of emotions, which is why “Sherry Darling” fits better here than on Darkness on the Edge of Town.

The song is a change of pace from something as heavy as “The River,” while not being as silly as “Crush on You.” It's a simple jam that breaks up the mood of The River.

24. “Hungry Heart” (The River)

It's hard to imagine what “Hungry Heart” would have sounded like if Jon Landau hadn't convinced Springsteen to keep it for himself. Originally, he wrote it for the Ramones, but Landau didn't want another “Blinded by the Light” or “Because the Night” situation.

That worked out, as “Hungry Heart” is the most radio-friendly song on The River. It's hard to tell how much Springsteen likes the song, but fans love it. The tradition of the crowd singing the first verse and chorus before Springsteen and the E Street Band begin is still done today. However, they usually begin with the second verse, forgoing the first verse altogether.

23. “Nebraska” (Nebraska)

Springsteen has had some iconic opening songs. From the rage-filled “Badlands” to the joyous “Lonesome Day” to the epic “Thunder Road.” His 1982 album, Nebraska, opens with its title track.

It begins with a harmonica and light guitar riff before Springsteen begins singing. The lyrics follow the story of Charles Starkweather's string of murders, whose story was loosely adapted in Terrence Malick's Badlands, which, ironically, was not named after Springsteen's song.

“Nebraska” isn't flashy, but its stripped-back arrangement sets a precedent for what the album has to offer.

22. “Glory Days” (Born in the U.S.A.)

Some may rank “Glory Days” higher than me. No one likes those has-beens who can only fixate on the past. “Glory Days” pokes fun at them under the guise of a Springsteen rocker.

21. “My Hometown” (Born in the U.S.A.)

Born in the U.S.A. starts with a bang but ends with a whisper. “My Hometown” is like a tender return to New Jersey for Springsteen at the end of his biggest album to date.

20. “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)” (The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle)

“4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)” is the quintessential song that encapsulates Springsteen's time in Asbury Park. Its accordion part, performed by Danny Federici, remains the most identifiable part.

“Sandy” is a whimsical journey to the Asbury Park beach. It's the closest Springsteen has gotten to writing a sea shanty. “Sandy” should make its way into more setlists.

19. “Tougher Than the Rest” (Tunnel of Love)

Tunnel of Love is a mixed bag for Springsteen. On one hand, it's a preview of what was to come in the '90s once the E Street Band was disbanded. On the other hand, it features some of Springsteen's best love songs.

Perhaps that is due to the personal drama going on in Springsteen's life at the time. He was married to Julianne Phillips, but his relationship with Patti Scialfa would soon blossom.

Speaking of Scialfa, she contributes beautiful backing vocals on the album. These days, she performs “Tougher Than the Rest” with Springsteen in concerts. Their duet is arguably better than the original.

18. “She's the One” (Born to Run)

Going to Max Weinberg's recent Asbury Park show, we learned that “She's the One's” iconic drum line was inspired by a Bo Diddley-like staccato beat (similar to “I Want Candy”).

Originally, Springsteen was going to strum his guitar to the beat instead of having Weinberg play it. Luckily, he made the right choice, letting “Mighty Max” take over.

“She's the One” gains traction as all of the instruments come together. Springsteen's guitar, Garry Tallent's bass, Roy Bittan's piano, and Clemons' saxophone slowly join Weinberg's beat. It's one of Springsteen's greatest jam songs.

17. “Land of Hope and Dreams” (Wrecking Ball)

Over the years, Springsteen has infused religious themes in his songs. “Land of Hope and Dreams” is the most notable gospel song.

It's hard not to imagine the “Land of Hope and Dreams” being about Heaven. “You don't know where you're goin' / But you know you won't be back,” Springsteen sings in the first verse.

The song may have been born out of “People Get Ready's” melody, but it has become one of Springsteen's signature songs. Plus, it has evolved over the years as one of his best live songs (listen to the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour EP).

16. “Prove It All Night” (Darkness on the Edge of Town)

Aside from “Adam Raised a Cain” and “Badlands,” “Prove It All Night” may be the most intense song on Darkness on the Edge of Town. That is due to Steven Van Zandt's wicked guitar solo. It leads directly into the intense “yeah” refrains at the end.

15. “The Ties That Bind” (The River)

The River opens with “The Ties That Bind,” a song with an infectious chorus refrain. “The Ties That Bind” was supposed to be the original name for The River when it was a single album. It would have set a very different precedent.

14. “No Surrender” (Born in the U.S.A.)

One of Springsteen's best concert openers, “No Surrender” is a reassuring rocker. It's a song that the world needs more than ever. There's beauty in its simplicity — it's like something he would've written earlier in his career.

13. “Atlantic City” (Nebraska)

There aren't any “radio-friendly” songs on Nebraska. The closest Springsteen comes to one is “Atlantic City.” Its arrangement — like most songs on the album — is bare; it's kind of a folk rock song that transcends the genre.

Zach Bryan recently put a country spin on it — with Springsteen's help — and it is a natural fit. Springsteen still performs it live with the E Street Band. The full-band arrangement brings it back to its hard rock roots, which will likely be similar to the Electric Nebraska edition.

12. “Two Hearts” (The River)

The River attempted to capture Springsteen and the E Street Band's live sound on a studio recording. “Two Hearts” is the best example of that.

It is like the distant cousin of U2's “Two Hearts Beat As One.” Springsteen sings “Two hearts are better than one / Two hearts, girl, get the job done.”

“Two Hearts” provides more levity on a rather emotional album.

11. “The Promised Land” (Darkness on the Edge of Town)

Springsteen sings about small-town, blue-collar life in “The Promised Land.” It opens with the line, “On a rattlesnake speedway in the Utah desert / I pick up my money and head back into town.”

The song remains a live highlight, thanks to the way it spotlights Springsteen's harmonica playing and Clarence Clemons' (now performed by his nephew Jake) saxophone solo.

10. “Born in the U.S.A.” (Born in the U.S.A.)

Perhaps the most misunderstood political song ever, “Born in the U.S.A.” has to be included as some of his best work. It's very clever, should you choose to look past the title.

Weinberg's aggressive '80s-style drums smack you in the face at the start. The chorus is one of Springsteen's best recorded vocal parts.

Those who need to understand the true meaning of the song should listen to the demo from Tracks or the Electric Nebraska version. They drive home the bleakness of the lyrics once they strip away the synthesizers.

9. “The River” (The River)

Springsteen wrote “The River” about his sister and brother-in-law. It begins with a harmonica part that will send shivers down your spine.

While things worked out for the couple, “The River” is a bleak examination of a young pregnancy and marriage and blue-collar living, something he thrives at. In many ways, this song hints at the musical direction Springsteen would take with Nebraska. Perhaps Electric Nebraska will sound more like “The River,” which features a full-band accompaniment.

8. “Blinded by the Light” (Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.)

The very first song of Springsteen's first album, “Blinded by the Light” is a showcase of his lyrical and musical work. He is still coming into his own here, but it's no wonder that he received comparisons to Bob Dylan after releasing the song.

Springsteen rhymes his way through each verse, talking about a “preacher from the east” and “new-mown chaperones.” Some of the lyrics sound nonsensical, but there are connections to his past with every line.

“Blinded by the Light” should have taken off for Springsteen. Instead, it was Manfred Mann's Earth Band who made the song a hit with their so-so cover.

7. “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” (Born to Run)

The passing of Clarence Clemons makes “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” even more emotional than ever. It's a simple story: Bad Scooter (Springsteen) is “searching for his groove.” Along the way, he finds the E Street Band, made complete by the Big Man (Clemons).

This is one of Springsteen's most soulful songs. Its groove is undeniable, and it is still a show-stealer when he performs it live in 2025.

6. “Dancing in the Dark” (Born in the U.S.A.)

“Dancing in the Dark” served two purposes. It launched Springsteen into a new level of pop stardom while also making Courtney Cox a star.

There was almost a world where Born in the U.S.A. was without its lead single. That's almost unfathomable, given how iconic the song is.

Fans of his rock songs may roll their eyes, but “Dancing in the Dark” is infectious. The live renditions of it now are even better, with its guitar and horns-driven sound replacing the synthesizer-heavy arrangement.

5. “Badlands” (Darkness on the Edge of Town)

What a way to start an album. Darkness on the Edge of Town had a troubled production, thanks to legal disputes between Springsteen and his former manager, Mike Appel.

“Badlands” kickstarts his most angsty album. “But there's one thing I know for sure, girl / I don't give a d**n for the same old played out scenes,” he exclaims leading into the first chorus.

Later, he sings, “Poor man wanna be rich / Rich man wanna be king / And a king ain't satisfied 'til he rules everything,” knowing that even at the top of his game, he will always want more (as will labels and managers).

Roy Bittan stands out with his work on the piano. He and Max Weinberg kickstart the song before the electric guitars come in. It's one of the most recognizable intros from Springsteen's songs, and it's easy to see why it's remained a live staple. Surprisingly, it hasn't lost its angst and ferocity with age.

4. “Jungleland” (Born to Run)

The tragic story of the Magic Rat and the Barefoot Girl. It is doomed from the start, and yet we follow their journey throughout the nine-and-a-half-minute song.

It is most recognizable for Clemons' saxophone solo, which he spent all night rigorously recording. The hard work paid off, as “Jungleland” still holds that power today.

Clemons is one of the best parts of the E Street Band's recordings. He always found a way to stand out. “Jungleland” is his masterpiece. The song was recently used brilliantly by Benny Safdie in the Dwayne Johnson-led Smashing Machine.

3. “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” (The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle)

Even before Born to Run, Springsteen had a very independent spirit. “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” gained fame for Springsteen and the E Street Band's high-energy, usually prolonged live performances.

Those are great, but the song itself remains one of his best. It's a simple story — the narrator is trying to get the girl (Rosalita). Her overbearing parents will do anything to prevent their escape. “Mama she's home in the window waitin' up for us,” sings Springsteen before later conceding that “I know your mama she don't like me 'cause I play in a rock and roll band.”

Along the way, we meet some colorful characters. There's Little Dynamite, Little Gun, Sloppy Sue, Big Bones Billy, Jack the Rabbit, and Weak Knees Willie.

It all feels too real. The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle captures a moment in time in Asbury Park. “Rosalita” has a universality because of every man's longing to win over the heart of a young love.

2. “Thunder Road” (Born to Run)



“Thunder Road” is the epic that opens Born to Run. The Bob Dylan-like harmonica is met by Roy Bittan's piano playing. The motif of freedom and cars is most prevalent on Born to Run, beginning with the opening song.

In the song, the narrator is trying to get Mary to leave this “town full of losers” behind. They have outgrown their surroundings, and they have a chance at freedom.

Whether or not that fictional relationship works out is another story. “Thunder Road” is Springsteen at his best — it navigates its way through the narrative at lightning-fast speed (no pun intended). Like most of Born to Run's songs, it translated well to the stage, and it has remained a live staple over the five decades it has been out.

1. “Born to Run” (Born to Run)

It's a cliché pick, but sometimes, predictable is the right outcome. Springsteen's “Born to Run” captures the spirit of the album, which is chasing freedom.

Like the protagonist in “Thunder Road,” the narrator is trying to convince a girl, Wendy, to escape this town. It's a quest for never-ending love, and The Boss seemingly finds it here.

Without “Born to Run,” he may not have a career. The recent book Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run recounts the story of Springsteen's third album. If he didn't impress label executives, he could kiss his career goodbye at Columbia.

Luckily, he made “Born to Run,” and it remains a live highlight a half-century later. From Clemons' sax solo to the final “tramps like us / baby, we were born to run” refrains, the song is four minutes and 30 seconds of perfection.