The NBA is full of drama, but very few names right now stir as much curiosity as Kawhi Leonard and Zion Williamson. Both men enter the season surrounded by questions that go beyond what happens on the floor. Leonard faces allegations that he received $28 million from the bankrupt company Aspiration in what has been described as a “no-show” endorsement job, allegedly tied to the Clippers’ ownership. The league has started an investigation, and Steve Ballmer quickly denied wrongdoing. “I’d want the league to investigate, take it seriously,” Ballmer said when asked about the deal, per Reuters. The combination of Leonard’s silence with a story that carries the weight of potential league punishment makes him a perfect candidate for a documentary series. Leonard and Williamson both come with built-in storylines explosive enough for a whole season of Starting 5.

Greetings. In response to Aspiration co-founder Andrei Cherny — who now claims that Kawhi Leonard’s secret, $28M endorsement deal was not a “no-show job” — @pablofindsout has just obtained the following statement. It is signed by Aspiration’s ex-CFO; ex-COO and CLO; and ex-CTO. pic.twitter.com/bwqKu5fEY5 — Pablo Torre 🕳️ (@PabloTorre) September 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson arrived at Pelicans media day looking like a new man. Reporters noted his slimmer frame, and Zion admitted he felt different. “I feel like I’m in the best place I’ve been since Duke,” he said, a statement that both energized fans and fueled skepticism. Former NBA guard Jeff Teague called out the timing on his Club 520 podcast, saying, “That was probably the dumbest press conference I’ve ever heard… you could’ve been like this for three years if you took your weight serious.” Whether his transformation proves real or temporary, Zion’s story now has layers of conflict and accountability that would translate directly to binge-worthy television.

Jeff Teague on Zion: “This is probably the dumbest press conference I've heard in my life… You choose to eat, be out of shape… Now you decide to lock in… I ain't a fan no more… You were damn near 300 pounds.” 😬 (via @club520podcast, h/t @Ballislife)pic.twitter.com/QS3oOZUlzG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 24, 2025

With these two headliners setting the tone, here are five players who would make season 3 of Starting 5 the most compelling yet.

Kawhi Leonard: The quiet superstar under the spotlight

Leonard averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists last season, yet his game often took a back seat to conversations about his availability. Injuries and load management have defined much of his Clippers tenure. Now the Aspiration scandal pulls him further into a spotlight he never asked for. A Netflix crew could reveal the inner conflict of a man who built his career on consistency and silence but suddenly finds himself surrounded by noise. Leonard has always been hard to figure out. That mystery, combined with high stakes, creates the type of tension that makes people watch.

Ja Morant: The road to redemption

Ja Morant’s last two seasons have been turbulent. Suspensions for off-court behavior and injuries left him off the court more than on it. Even so, he still averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists last season in 50 games. His talent is undeniable, but his judgment has come under fire. For Netflix, Morant represents the classic redemption arc. Viewers would see a young man trying to prove that he can learn, grow, and still lead the Memphis Grizzlies into contention. Cameras following his journey back to trust would capture the struggle between what he wants to be and what he must overcome.

Zion Williamson: The transformation in real time

Zion’s averages last year came to 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists across 30 games. Again, we didn't see much of the former number 1 pick. Add in his noticeable weight change and you now have a story about potential realized or squandered. The press conference and Teague’s criticism only fuel that fire. Will Zion finally live up to his generational promise, or will health and conditioning remain barriers? The cameras could track his workouts, his diet, and his game-to-game production. Few players can match his blend of explosiveness and scrutiny. That combination guarantees drama.

Nikola Jokić: The international anchor

Every Starting 5 season includes at least one international presence, and Nikola Jokić is the most compelling choice. The Serbian center averaged a ridiculous triple-double of 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists before getting bounced in the playoffs by Anthony Edwards. He has two MVP awards, a Finals MVP, and a championship, yet he treats basketball like a job he leaves at the office. Jokić’s passion for horse racing, his quiet family life, and his avoidance of NBA celebrity culture provide contrast to stars who chase the spotlight. Watching him balance dominance on the court with simplicity off it would showcase the global reach of the league while reminding fans that greatness does not always need flash.

LaMelo Ball: The entertainer

LaMelo Ball has already proven that he belongs in front of cameras. Before he became the face of the Charlotte Hornets, he starred in Ball in the Family, a reality TV series that chronicled his life and the larger-than-life presence of his father, LaVar Ball. That experience means he already understands how to navigate a documentary setup. On the court, LaMelo averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists last season. He was having a sensational season leading up to his injury. Off the court, he remains a fashion icon and social media magnet. Add in the possibility of LaVar popping up for a cameo, delivering one of his trademark declarations about his sons’ greatness, and you have television gold.

Why this five works

Together, these five players deliver every ingredient Netflix looks for in Starting 5. Leonard provides mystery and controversy. Morant gives a redemption arc. Zion offers transformation with real stakes. Jokić adds international depth and authenticity. LaMelo brings charisma and guaranteed viral moments. Each player represents a different facet of the modern NBA: scandal, redemption, health, dominance, and entertainment. And maybe, just maybe, we might get another iconic Kawhi Leonard laugh from it.