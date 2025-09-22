Filming has been paused for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie as star Tom Holland has been hospitalized following a concussion injury scare.

Deadline reports filming was paused on Friday, September 19, 2025. Luckily, Holland's concussion is being called “mild,” and his break is being done “out of precaution.”

He is “expected to return to filming in a few days.” No other cast or crew members were affected, and a meeting to discuss the adjustment to filming plans is planned.

Holland is the lead star of Brand New Day. So, he will be needed back as soon as he is ready. One week before Brand New Day comes out, Holland will star alongside Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey.

How did Tom Holland's hospitalization scare happen while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

The Sun first reported the accident. They said it was believed that Holland “cracked his head in a fall and was treated for a concussion” following a stunt gone wrong.

Article Continues Below

Additionally, a woman, who was “thought to be a stunt double,” was also hospitalized with Holland. However, it is unclear who the woman is.

Currently, Holland is filming the fourth Spider-Man movie in his series. Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021. Before his time with Marvel, Cretton directed dramas like Short Term 12 and Just Mercy.

The script was written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. They have written the last three installments of the Holland-led Spider-Man movies.

Holland will be joined by Zendaya and Jacob Batalon once again, who play MJ and Ned Leeds, respectively. Additionally, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Jon Bernthal will join the cast. Bernthal is playing Frank Castle/Punisher, whom he has played since 2016.

Brand New Day is the next MCU movie to be released. It will come out on July 31, 2026, over a year after The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Months later, the MCU's next big tentpole, Avengers: Doomsday, will be released on December 18, 2026. The next year, Secret Wars will follow on December 17, 2027.