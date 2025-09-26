After landing a role in his first movie, The Killer's Game, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has landed a role in a new project alongside former Superman actor Henry Cavill.

Deadline reports McIntyre has been cast in Highlander, which is hailing from Amazon MGM Studios and will be directed by Chad Stahelski.

Highlander also stars Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, and Max Zhang. Additionally, McIntyre's Killer's Game co-star and fellow WWE alum Dave Bautista will star in it.

The movie started production earlier in September 2025. However, it was halted after Cavill was injured during his training for the role.

WWE star Drew McIntyre's blossoming movie career

Highlander is the second acting role of McIntyre's career. He previously had a small role as Rory Mackenzie, and he got to fight Bautista outside WWE.

Article Continues Below

If he shows out in Highlander, McIntyre could earn himself even more roles. It looks like he is trying to set himself up for a career in Hollywood once his in-ring career ends.

McIntyre is coming off a loss to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza. He has lost several world championship matches over the last couple of years.

It has been a hot couple of months for McIntyre. He teamed up with Logan Paul for a high-profile tag team match against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam.

Throughout his career, McIntyre is a three-time world champion in WWE. His last title reign only lasted about five minutes. He beat Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, CM Punk cost him the title as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Additionally, he has won the NXT Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championship (with Rhodes and Dolph Ziggler). He is also a Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank winner.