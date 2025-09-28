On Saturday evening, the Alabama football program picked up a huge victory by going into Athens and defeating the Georgia Bulldogs, snapping their six-season long home winning streak in the process. It was just the latest display of dominance over their rivals for an Alabama team that has now beaten Georgia in ten of their last eleven matchups.

It was an especially strong game for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who has shaken off some early-season doubts, completing 24 of his 48 pass attempts, good for 276 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

After the win, Simpson broke down the pregame message he had for his teammates as they prepared to take the field.

“I’m just so proud of this team and Alabama in general,” Simpson said, per Chandler Vessels of On3 Sports. “I told them before the game, ‘It’s Alabama against the world. When we walk out there, we’re gladiators and this is the coliseum.’ They played like it.”

Simpson completed his biggest pass of the night to running back Jam Miller on a late third down that allowed Alabama to run out the clock.

“We called that on a break last moment,” said Miller. “I told them, ‘Give me the ball, man.’ Under critical conditions, give me the ball and I’m gonna make a play. They brought Blitz 0 and I knew once we motioned him, we had them. Jam did a good job, the tight end did a good job of sealing it and we made a great play.”

A huge win for Alabama football

The Alabama football program's Week 1 loss to Florida State now seems to be fully in the rearview mirror, and the play of Simpson is a big reason why.

Although he faded down the stretch of Saturday's game, with the Tide putting up a goose egg after halftime, he still was able to do just enough to beat the Bulldogs.

“It goes back to my coaches and my teammates,” Simpson said. “All week, we were insistent on everything we did and it showed out here tonight. We played complementary football and we couldn’t get it going on offense in the second half. Our defense did a hell of a job. I’m just so proud of my teammates. They did an awesome job.”

Alabama will next host Vanderbilt.