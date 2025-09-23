Hosting Saturday Night Live is a privilege and an honor for many. It’s a chance to showcase acting chops, comedic timing, and connect with audiences outside their usual arena. Over the years, we’ve seen musicians, actors, and yes, even athletes step into the role. One of the most recent was Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who impressed with his playful humor and willingness to laugh at himself, Newsweek reports. That left many wondering which other athletes could pull it off. Names like Anthony Edwards, Micah Parsons, Victor Wembanyama, and Justin Jefferson come to mind. These are the stars who could go from highlight reels to live sketch comedy and thrive on SNL.

A Brief History of Athletes on SNL

Athletes have been part of the SNL tradition for decades. Michael Jordan charmed audiences in 1991 with his willingness to poke fun at his superstar image. Peyton Manning’s 2007 hosting gig is still legendary thanks to the “United Way” sketch, where he berated kids during a football camp. Charles Barkley has hosted multiple times, leaning into his one-of-a-kind delivery, while Tom Brady proved in 2005 that even a quarterback known for his cool demeanor could handle sketch comedy. More recently, Travis Kelce’s 2023 appearance showed that athletes still have a place in Studio 8H. His mix of self-deprecation and charisma set a high bar, reminding fans that sports stars can rival Hollywood actors when it comes to entertaining an audience.

Anthony Edwards: NBA’s Unfiltered Comedian

Anthony Edwards may be the funniest player in the NBA right now, and he doesn’t even try. In post-game interviews, he drops gems with perfect comedic timing. Whether it’s casually admitting to eating 21 bags of hot fries a week or roasting teammates with deadpan delivery, Edwards has the natural timing of a stand-up comic. He’s become a fan favorite because he’s unpredictable, but never forced. That kind of authentic personality is what makes a great SNL host. Edwards wouldn’t just survive the sketches, he’d likely elevate them with improvised lines and fearless energy.

Anthony Edwards on .@ComplexSports, ranking all of Adidas' AE campaign ads: “You know the last time I wrote something down? I ain't wrote something down since Bruce Lee died.” 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/0BWB7PA7LC — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) September 20, 2025

Micah Parsons: Football’s Bold Voice

Micah Parsons doesn’t just dominate on the field, he commands attention off it. His appearances on The Edge podcast reveal his sense of humor and confidence, whether he’s joking about rival quarterbacks or debating sports culture. Parsons thrives in the spotlight, unafraid to stir conversation or crack a joke at his own expense. He has the swagger that could power big, over-the-top sketches, but also the sharpness to land in the satirical space where SNL lives. Imagine him parodying sports talk shows, riffing with cast members like Kenan Thompson, or even spoofing his own trade from the Cowboys. Parsons has the personality to be both the punchline and the setup man.

Victor Wembanyama: The Unicorn With Range

Victor Wembanyama is unlike any athlete the NBA has ever seen, and that uniqueness makes him perfect for SNL. Standing 7’4”, he’s an instant sight gag, but what makes him compelling is his playful personality. He’s shown it in Halloween costumes, in his friendly banter with Spurs teammates, and in interviews where he jokes about adjusting to American life. Wemby doesn’t take himself too seriously, and that’s key for a comedy show. The sketches almost write themselves. Wemby trying to fit into a New York taxi, towering over the Weekend Update desk, or spoofing famous celebrities from a “giant’s perspective” would all work. His global appeal would also bring international eyes to SNL, something the show is always chasing.

Justin Jefferson: The Griddy King

Justin Jefferson has already crossed over into pop culture without stepping outside the NFL. His signature “Griddy” dance took on a life of its own, popping up in video games, youth football, and even on Fortnite. That charisma translates off the field too. Jefferson shines in commercials, with a mix of cool swagger and lighthearted energy. On Instagram, he’s leaned into his star persona, often poking fun at his own highlight clips or celebrating in ways that fans instantly mimic. Hosting SNL would let him bring that same cultural influence to the stage. You can already imagine the sketches: Jefferson teaching the cast the Griddy, spoofs of end-zone celebrations, or satirical takes on Minnesota winters. His confidence and playfulness would connect with younger audiences, while his star power keeps the spotlight on him.

@PatMcAfeeShow gotta have Justin Jefferson or ant on the show just for an interview but if you get ant in studio too, gotta have him make a shot for money. Look at this dude 😂 pic.twitter.com/cXbczIX7aS — Cliffton (@MrCliffton) November 17, 2024

Why SNL Needs Athletes Right Now

SNL has always thrived when its hosts are more than just actors reading cue cards. Athletes bring a different type of charisma — unscripted, raw, and tied directly to pop culture moments. Right now, the NFL dominates television ratings, and the NBA continues to expand globally. By bringing in stars like Edwards, Parsons, Wembanyama, or Jefferson, SNL could tap into audiences that might not usually tune in. Younger fans, especially those who follow highlights on TikTok and Instagram, would suddenly have a reason to watch live on Saturday night.

The Bottom Line

Athletes on Saturday Night Live are nothing new, but the best ones succeed because they bring personality, charm, and a willingness to laugh at themselves. Anthony Edwards, Micah Parsons, Victor Wembanyama, and Justin Jefferson all check those boxes. They’ve already given fans glimpses of their comedic side, whether in interviews, podcasts, commercials, or celebrations. Putting them on the SNL stage wouldn’t just be entertaining, it would be a cultural event.